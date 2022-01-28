5 Bold Predictions for Royal Rumble: New world champion, The McMahon's power struggle rivalry begins

We are merely a day away from this year's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which is set to take place this Saturday at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The company has done a great job with the card of the show. As of the writing of this article, a total of six matches have been booked for the show, three of them being for the Universal, WWE, and RAW Women's Championships.

The biggest attraction on the show would obviously be the two Royal Rumble matches, one for the men and the other for the women. WWE has already announced some major surprises for the women's Rumble match and there are rumors about several other surprise entrants as well.

Let's take a look at the five bold predictions for Royal Rumble 2022. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions on the show. How excited are you for WWE to kick-start the Road to this year's WrestleMania?

#5 Bobby Lashley becomes the new WWE Champion at Royal Rumble

After years and years of waiting, we are finally about to witness the dream clash between The Beast Incarnate and The All Mighty. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title against Bobby Lashley at the show this weekend and fans are excited to see these two heavyweights tear it down in the ring.

On paper, Lesnar is the favorite heading into this bout. But we might see a major twist this Saturday as Lashley could defeat him to become the new WWE Champion. Of course, it's highly unlikely that Brock Lesnar would lose clean. We might see Paul Heyman turn on him and cost him the match.

Lesnar won the WWE Championship at Day 1 earlier this month in a bout which he was originally not meant to be in. Due to COVID-19 related issues, the company had to cancel his planned encounter against Roman Reigns and instead added him to the WWE title match which he won to become the new champion.

It doesn't really make sense to keep the title on him for long, especially if the plan is to have him feud with Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Losing the title in a controversial way to Lashley would also keep the door open for a future match between the two and protect Lesnar at the same time.

What a huge boost it would be for Bobby Lashley to take the title off The Beast Incarnate!

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das