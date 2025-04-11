Booker T to shockingly challenge former WWE Superstar who took personal shots at him? Exploring the possibility

Booker T made headlines over the past few weeks after former WWE star Swerve Strickland took a shot at him. Strickland cut a promo after the end of AEW Dynasty, and among other things, he made things personal with the WWE Hall of Famer after saying 'F*** Booker T.'

Swerve has done a great job in AEW and challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the Dynasty pay-per-view. Following his loss, he added a new angle to his feud with the Hall of Famer, planting the seeds for a match between the two.

Even though Booker was upset about Swerve's comments at Dynasty, he downplayed the incident and didn't want to take a shot at the AEW star. However, if the two don't make amends soon, the WWE Hall of Famer could come out of retirement and challenge Strickland to a match.

Despite this being a long shot, it could happen in the independent circuit since both work for rival companies now. It would help settle their feud, which has been going on for quite a while.

Booker T wants Swerve Strickland to focus on AEW pay-per-views, not their feud

Booker T shared his thoughts on Swerve Strickland taking shots at him after the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

The WWE legend commented on the incident during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, sending a message to the star.

"I'm not gonna even get upset about it. I'm going to give Swerve Strickland a little bit of advice, just a little bit. That advice would be, don't be talking about something other than the pay-per-view at the end of the night. That's the main event and the last thing people are going to remember. The last people are going to remember is me, my name being said. I'm sure Tony Khan don't appreciate the news, the headline not being what happened at Dynasty with all the matches. They're talking about Booker T. That was a bad move," Booker said.

As their feud appears to be far from over, Swerve Strickland is expected to respond to the WWE Hall of Famer's comments, making things even more personal.

