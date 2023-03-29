Brandi Rhodes’ WWE return could lead to The Bloodline recruiting a new member

The Bloodline may have to look into adding a female superstar if Brandi Rhodes decides to return to WWE.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes exited All Elite Wrestling last year and The American Nightmare made his way to WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion debuted at last year's WrestleMania but did not have Brandi by his side.

Brandi Rhodes recently spoke about stepping away from the wrestling business and said she felt good about the decision. However, she added that she still has a lot to offer both mentally and physically but wants to be able to enjoy it as well.

In All Elite Wrestling, Cody and Brandi Rhodes fell out of favor with the fans and were routinely greeted with boos by the crowd. Cody jumped at the opportunity for a fresh start and it has paid off tremendously. The American Nightmare is headlining WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns and a lot of fans are hoping that he is the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Brandi Rhodes has certainly noticed her husband's success and may want to see if she can revitalize her wrestling career as well. If the Rhodes and Reigns storyline goes on past The Showcase of the Immortals, the faction may need to recruit a female superstar if Brandi Rhodes joins the rivalry.

Naomi would be the first choice, as she is the husband of Jimmy Uso and a former SmackDown Women's Champion. Unfortunately, Naomi recently claimed that she is no longer with the company after walking out with Sasha Banks last May.

If the 35-year-old is indeed finished with the company, another excellent selection would be NXT star, Ava Raine. The Rock's daughter would be an incredible addition to The Bloodline and would be favored in any matchup against Brandi Rhodes.

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso on Ava Raine possibly joining The Bloodline

The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso recently claimed that Ava Raine would be a great addition to the faction.

Speaking to TMZ, Jimmy praised the 21-year-old NXT star but noted that she has to put in the work before she can be a part of the group on the main roster.

"It’s always an open door [for her to be part of The Bloodline]. We’ll keep it at that but, you know what I’m saying? Sky’s the limit. You gotta put your work in here and I’m sure she’s got the workhorse in her like we all do. It runs deep in the blood and I’m excited for her future. I can’t wait to see where it takes us," said Jimmy Uso. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

In addition to Roman Reigns defending his title, The Usos will also put the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. It will be fascinating to see if The Bloodline can assert their dominance this weekend, or if the Show of Shows marks the beginning of the end for the faction.

