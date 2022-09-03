5 Things you probably didn't know about Braun Strowman

With the rumor mill running wild with reports that Braun Strowman may make his potential comeback on this week's RAW, the WWE Universe is anticipating his re-debut for the company.

Since Triple H took over as the head of creative, released superstars such as Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, and Johnny Gargano have all made their returns. He could possibly bring The Monster Among Men back.

Strowman signed with WWE in 2013 and came up as a member of The Wyatt Family. He was released last year from the company due to “budget cuts”.

As we excitedly await the return of “The Monster Among Men”, let’s take a look back and celebrate Braun Strowman.On the list are five things that you may not have known about Strowman prior to his original run in WWE.

#5. Braun was a huge kid in high school

Strowman was huge and larger than life prior to his wrestling career

Strowman was about average size throughout school until he reached high school. Between ninth and twelfth grade, Strowman blossomed to being over a foot taller than the average high schooler and added well over 100 pounds.

At this point, Strowman knew he was special and destined to do great things with his life.

#4. Strowman pursued a career in the NFL

After finishing high school, Strowman wanted to pursue a career in the NFL. Considering his natural, larger-than-life-size. he seemed like he would make a perfect fit for the NFL.

Braun would go on to play semi-pro for four years in North Carolina and attended the 2007 NFL Combine but was never selected or scouted by any team. The reason for this was because he lacked a college career.

#3. The secret to Strowman’s diet

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan When you're on a diet, But you're Braun Strowman and nobody tells you what you can or cant eat. #RAW When you're on a diet, But you're Braun Strowman and nobody tells you what you can or cant eat. #RAW https://t.co/pnOVd4yZOw

When Strowman entered WWE, he was seen as a big guy with a lot of muscle and could move fast for a man his size. However, Strowman knew he could do better and decided to slim down.

Over the last couple of years in WWE, he weighed in at a solid 375 pounds and loves to eat Chipotle several times a week while consuming lots of protein bars. Like other wrestlers, Strowman also pays attention to what he puts in his body as he consumes roughly 5000-7000 calories per day.

#2. Strowman was a Strongman Champion

Braun Strowman once competed as a strongman

Strowman was a skilled strongman competitor beginning in September 2009 until he turned pro in November 2011. At the peak of his strongman career, he could deadlift 905 pounds and could squat 775 pounds, respectively.

He would consume roughly 12,000 calories a day at this point, including over 1,000 grams of protein daily. He was so large that his ex-girlfriend had to help him tie his shoelaces because he was unable to bend down to tie them.

Braun Strowman became the 2012 Arnold Amateur Strongman champion and was sent to compete in the 2013 Arnold Classic. Strowman would unfortunately tear his bicep during the competition and finished last place. He would leave his strongman career behind shortly thereafter to begin his pro wrestling career.

#1. Braun Strowman is a Country Boy at heart

Braun Strowman with his parents

Braun Strowman is a pure county boy at heart. He loves to fish and hunt, having grown up in a small village outside of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina. Strowman had poor grades throughout school and had to attend night school at one point to catch up to the rest of his classmates.

Recommended Video: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali