Braun Strowman to return as a heel and call out son of WWE legend for WrestleMania 40 match? Exploring the chances

There's a big question mark hanging over the in-ring status of Braun Strowman as WrestleMania 40 fast approaches.

The Monster Among Men has been on the sidelines for over nine months due to a severe neck injury, which forced him to undergo level-one fusion surgery to fuse his C4 and C5 vertebrae.

The 40-year-old Superstar has been diligently recovering from injury ever since and has even begun putting in the work in the gym.

The former Universal Champion has lately been dropping hints of his return, which has some fans wondering whether a WrestleMania match is on the cards for The Monster of all Monsters.

With WrestleMania XL already plagued by injuries to bigwigs like CM Punk and Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman could return to add some star power to the marquee event in Philadelphia.

Rick Steiner's son, Bron Breakker, appears to be without a proper feud despite making an emphatic statement on his SmackDown debut a few weeks ago. WWE could pit him against a returning Braun Strowman in a clash of the behemoths at The Show of Shows this year.

If Triple H wants to capitalize on Breakker, he must put the second-generation star over against a heel Strowman in a potential passing-of-the-torch moment at WrestleMania.

A rub from a star of Braun Strowman's stature would put Bron Breakker on the map early on his career. Of course, the idea rides on whether The Monster Among Men is medically cleared to return to the squared circle.

Braun Strowman recently opened up on his recovery

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Wyatt Family member revealed that he has started weight training again but didn't provide any update on his potential return timeline:

"So far, good. I just got recently cleared to fully start weight training and stuff like that. Still got a little bit of process left, but don't worry, the Monster's coming home soon... No date. You'll know when I come back!"

Only time will tell when Strowman will return to WWE, but he made one thing clear his upcoming run would be dedicated to his late friend, Bray Wyatt.

