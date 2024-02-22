Injured WWE Superstar hints at return after 8 months

An injured WWE Superstar has teased his return to the ring after spending eight months on the shelf. The promotion is currently dealing with many injuries on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi have all recently gone down with significant injuries. Punk tore his tricep during the Men's Royal Rumble Match and was written off of WWE television following a brutal attack by Drew McIntyre. Charlotte Flair suffered a torn meniscus, MCL, and ACL in December 2023. Shotzi also tore her ACL recently in a match against NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria and underwent successful surgery yesterday.

Braun Strowman has been out of action since last May and underwent neck fusion surgery last year. The Monster of All Monsters took to his Instagram story today to share a video of himself causing mayhem in an Elimination Chamber match.

The former Universal Champion added the caption "soon" to suggest that he will return to WWE in near future.

Strowman has not competed in over eight months.

Braun Strowman shares honest take on CM Punk's return to WWE

Braun Strowman recently opened up about CM Punk's return to the company and admitted that he has heard mixed things about the veteran.

Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling in 2021 during the second episode of AEW Rampage. Unfortunately, his time in the promotion was a disaster, and his contract was terminated in September 2023. The veteran returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago and got an incredible reaction from fans.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman noted that he has heard mixed reviews about Punk. However, the former Universal Champion said he would wait until he meets the man himself before he forms an opinion about him.

"He's [CM Punk] doing his job," Strowman said. "At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else," said Braun Strowman. [From 03:53 – 04:07]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Braun Strowman was in a popular tag team with former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet when he went down with an injury. It will be fascinating to see what lies ahead for the big man when he is cleared to return.

