Shotzi shares positive post-surgery update

WWE Superstar Shotzi has issued an important update to fans after her surgery earlier this week. The SmackDown star entered into a new phase today.

The Ballsy Badass suffered a knee injury while wrestling NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria at the February 13 TV tapings, to air this week. It was later announced that the 31-year-old suffered a torn ACL, which will put her on the shelf for around nine months.

The one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion underwent successful surgery on Tuesday. She checked back in with fans on Instagram today, noting that she began rehab today:

"DAY 2: Yesterday’s surgery went perfectly! He even saved my tattoo! Started rehab today. We are officially on the road to recovery! So thankful to have the best of the best working with me. @wwe," she wrote.

Shotzi was set to face Tiffany Stratton in a qualifier for the Women's Elimination Chamber match on last week's SmackDown. However, the injury kept Shotzi out of the match and out of the Chamber.

Shotzi reveals how shaving her head became a part of WWE storyline

Shotzi shocked fans by shaving her head a few months back until it was revealed that she went bald as a nod to her sister, who was going through chemotherapy.

The babyface star debuted the new look during her feud with Damage CTRL on SmackDown after having Bayley cut her hair. Speaking to Steve Fall, the 31-year-old detailed why she went bald and how officials brought it into the storylines:

"I still haven't really talked about it. My sister was going through chemotherapy and she started losing her hair. And she told me that she didn't want to wait for it to all fall off, she's just going to shave it off and I immediately went to Hunter and like Hey, my sister is going through chemo, and like I want to support her and I want to be there for her and I want to shave my hair too. Can we not make it weird and make it part of a storyline? So that I just don't show up one day with no hair. And he was totally for it," she said. [13:00 - 13:40]

The Ballsy Badass was working NXT at the time of her injury but remained on the SmackDown roster. Besides the WWE Royal Rumble, her last televised main roster match was the Holiday Havoc 8-woman match that aired on December 22, with herself, Zelina Vega, Mia Yim, and Bianca Belair defeating Damage CTRL.

