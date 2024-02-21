Charlotte Flair shares positive health update 7 weeks after surgery

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has provided another encouraging health update just seven weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

The SmackDown star suffered a significant injury during a singles match against Damage CTRL's Asuka at the end of last year. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus while going for a move off the top rope in her bout against The Empress of Tomorrow on the December 8, 2023 edition of SmackDown. The recommended recovery time is around nine months, but Ric Flair believes his daughter will beat the odds and return sooner.

Flair took to her Instagram story to provide fans with another positive update during her recovery. She shared a video of herself working out with an exercise ball, and then another video with a doctor showing off her range of motion in the injured knee. You can check out the videos on Flair's Instagram story by clicking here.

WWE star suggests interesting idea for Charlotte Flair

Natalya recently stated she would like to see Charlotte Flair depicted as vulnerable on WWE television.

The Queen has established herself as one of the greatest superstars, male or female, of all time. She has been the constant of the women's division for many years but Natalya would love to see a different side of the former champion.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last year, Natalya praised Flair as a performer and noted the veteran always wanted to have the best match of the night. She said it would be interesting to see Charlotte Flair suffer a major setback and be viewed as being vulnerable for the first time.

"I would love to one day see Charlotte in the role of being like super, super vulnerable. When you talk about weaknesses, I don't look at Charlotte and I don't go, 'Wow, she's got a lot of weaknesses.' But, for me, from a fan's standpoint, I think the one thing we haven't seen from Charlotte is just being very, very vulnerable." [1:16 – 1:38]

The WWE Universe may accept Charlotte Flair as a babyface when she returns from injury and Natalya could finally get her wish. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for Flair when she returns from injury later this year.

