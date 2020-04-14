Braun Strowman warns Tyson Fury against facing Drew McIntyre

McIntyre and Fury recently hyped up a potential match in the future on Twitter.

Braun Strowman put McIntyre over by claiming that he is a different animal.

Strowman has warned Tyson Fury

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has warned Tyson Fury against facing WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. After winning the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar, McIntyre and Fury hyped up a potential match in the future on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in a Q&A with WWE UK, Strowman was asked about his opinion regarding the potential match. In response, The Monster Among Men put his colleague over by claiming that the Scottish Psychopath is a “different trained animal” who could kick Fury’s head off.

“Well, he [Tyson] better learn how to do more than punch, I can tell you that. He got lucky with the one he caught me with when I was standing outside the ropes. Drew McIntyre, like myself, is a completely different trained animal than Tyson Fury has ever stepped in the ring with… he might be in for a world of awakening."

“I’ve been hit with the Claymore Kick probably more than anybody and I know what it’s capable of. So, the best of luck if he wants to get in there and get his head kicked off. Go ahead and give it a try and see what happens.”

Drew McIntyre won the first WWE Championship of his career by slaying The Beast Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. He was attacked by Seth Rollins on the latest episode of RAW, which suggests that the Monday Night Messiah might be McIntyre's next opponent.

