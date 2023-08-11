Bray Wyatt to attack 7-time champion on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential new alliance

Bray Wyatt is back in the news after there was an update regarding the former WWE Champion's health. After what was reportedly a life-threatening medical issue, Bray is actively working towards an impending return to television.

Many have expected a stable to form around the former world champion, but the stars who were rumored to participate aren't available. Eric Young quit the company, while Dutch and Vincent were never hired and ultimately went to Ring of Honor.

Two active WWE SmackDown stars could end up being affiliated with Wyatt, however, and one of them will be in action on SmackDown. The intense and physical Karrion Kross, accompanied by Scarlett, is set to go one-on-one with AJ Styles.

Both Kross and Scarlett would certainly fit in with Bray and Uncle Howdy's creepy vibe. There's a chance that when Kross fights Styles, Wyatt will return to television and assault the seven-time champion. In doing so, he could either cement his new stable or lead the audience into wondering what may come next.

Whether the story is told right away or over time, either this week or weeks down the line, it will be interesting to see just how Wyatt's return will unfold. Fans are certainly eager to see what will come next.

AJ Styles seems to have numerous potential stories on WWE SmackDown

While The Phenomenal One is hoping to wrap things up with Karrion Kross and Scarlett on WWE SmackDown, he may have his hands full without Bray Wyatt even being factored in.

His O.C. stablemates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were viciously attacked by The Street Profits, who are seemingly forming a new group with Bobby Lashley. If AJ wants to stand with his teammates, the two trios could go to far.

Another trio that he has to watch out for is The Brawling Brutes. Styles and Sheamus have been at each other's throats lately. Plus, prior to the attack by The Street Profits, The Good Brothers were battling Butch and Ridge Holland. Faction warfare may be the future of The Phenomenal One's career.

There is one other storyline that could end up moving ahead on WWE SmackDown. Cameron Grimes interrupted AJ's interview on The SmackDown LowDown to show some respect to Styles, but things didn't quite go as expected.

Instead of AJ welcoming the interruption or showing respect back to Grimes, Styles blew him off and even gave Cameron an attitude.

This could develop into a rivalry too. Alternatively, Cameron could attempt to earn the respect of the former world champion. Who knows, he could even end up joining The O.C. eventually.

