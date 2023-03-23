Bray Wyatt could become a main eventer again but only if he aligns with 39-year-old WWE Superstar

The insane hype surrounding Bray Wyatt in 2022 has died down and there's no concrete news on what's next for the former WWE Champion.

Before Bray Wyatt's recent disappearance, fans weren't too thrilled with the buildup to his potential WrestleMania 39 match with Bobby Lashley. Wyatt's character needs a drastic change for him to become a main event-level talent again.

When Wyatt made his big debut on WWE TV in 2013, he was the leader of The Wyatt Family. He did the best work of his WWE run as the leader of the villainous faction. His chemistry with the equally sinister and creepy Erick Rowan and Luke Harper was off the charts and he established himself as a serious threat.

Fast forward to 2023. Dexter Lumis is one such guy who gives off the kind of vibes that members of The Wyatt Family gave, back in 2013. An alliance between Bray and Lumis might just be what Wyatt's waning gimmick needs.

The former Universal Champion and Lumis could be built up as an unstoppable duo, with the former being pushed as a main eventer while Lumis being given a solid spot on the mid-card.

Wyatt hasn't done anything of note since making his WWE return in October 2022. At this point, he needs a major career revival that could possibly come with an alliance with someone like Dexter Lumis.

The 39-year-old has been nothing but impressive with his creepy stalker gimmick, and an alliance with Bray Wyatt would probably do wonders for his career.

Bray Wyatt's WWE return hasn't been impressive in the least

Bray Wyatt made his big return at Extreme Rules 2022 and took the wrestling world by storm. The WWE Universe was quite excited about how Triple H was going to use him on the main roster going forward. Wyatt went on to have an unforgettable feud with LA Knight on SmackDown.

He then kicked off a feud with Bobby Lashley on the road to WrestleMania 39 but then suddenly disappeared from WWE TV. Wyatt is reportedly dealing with an illness that led to his disappearance. Dave Meltzer of WOR recently speculated that Wyatt might be off the WrestleMania 39 card.

When Wyatt makes his return to WWE TV, he will need a fresh start to make the fans care again, and an alliance with Lumis could certainly do the trick.

What do you think? Does a Wyatt-Lumis alliance make sense to you? Sound off in the comment section below.

