Bray Wyatt: Every persona the current WWE Universal Champion has portrayed on screen

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Some of the personas portrayed by Bray Wyatt on screen

Universal Champion Bray Wyatt is currently the hottest act in WWE and possibly all of pro-wrestling. The WWE Superstar is known for reinventing his personas from time to time and has been hailed as a creative genius by many.

He may not be an in-ring technician but Wyatt has captivated the WWE Universe with his charismatic persona and mic skills. Plus, he can create and delve the WWE Universe into engaging storylines, a feature that has been missing from the company in recent years.

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Lawrence Rotunda, is a third-generation Superstar whose grandfather was eminent wrestler Blackjack Mulligan and father was Irwin R. Schyster, a popular WWE Superstar during the 1980s. His younger brother Bo Dallas also competes in WWE.

In this article, we will take a look at all the characters that Wyatt has portrayed till now on the screen.

But before we head on to that part, don't forget to check out the latest edition of our Dropkick DiSkussion where Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discuss the aftermath of TLC, recent WWE releases, potential challengers for Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship, and more.

#1 Husky Harris

Husky Harris

WWE NXT was different in its early days and followed a seasonal competition format in which talent from WWE's developmental territory FCW, competed in hopes of becoming the next 'breakout star' for WWE. The talents were dubbed as 'rookies' and they were paired with a WWE Superstar from either RAW or SmackDown who served as their mentors and were dubbed as 'Pros'.

In 2010, Windham Lawrence Rotunda used to go by the name of Husky Harris and participated in the first season of NXT. He was a burly, up-and-coming rookie wrestler and had former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes as his Pro.

Advertisement

Despite his enormous size, Harris was agile and moved around the ring with such speed that one would not expect from such a person of his size.

During this time, Harris would later become a member of the heel stable, The Nexus, led by Wade Barrett and also its later iteration, The New Nexus, which was led by CM Punk. He would be written off television and be sent back to FCW in 2011 after Randy Orton delivered a punt kick to his head. He would then reinvent his character which we would talk about in the next point.

1 / 3 NEXT