Bray Wyatt poignantly breaks silence after losing to Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown

Goldberg defeated Bray Wyatt last night

Following his first-ever loss as The Fiend at last night's WWE Super ShowDown, Bray Wyatt has delivered a poignant message via his Twitter account.

At Super ShowDown, in Saudi Arabia, The Fiend's undefeated streak would end in his sixth match when WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg delivered four Spears, fought off two Mandible Claw attempts, and delivered a Jackhammer to win the WWE Universal Championship for the second time - becoming the first-ever Hall of Famer to win a World Championship after their induction.

Wyatt would break his social media silence to tweet that "life is a circle" before stating that, no matter how bright one side is, the darkness is always inevitable. You can see the entire tweet below.

Life is a circle. No matter what beast you make of yourself or how bright one side is, inevitably the dark side comes again. But the beauty of the circle is, round we go. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Goldberg also tweeted out today following his win, to call Macauley Culkin a dork after the Home Alone actor suggested the Hall of Famer's win caused him to cancel his tickets to Tampa Bay for WrestleMania.

As The Fiend, Bray Wyatt had emphatically defeated Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Daniel Bryan, as well as taking on The Miz as Firefly Fun House Bray Wyatt. The Fiend also took aim at WWE legends such as Kane, Jerry Lawler, and Mick Foley, as well as teasing a match with Hulk Hogan, before losing to Goldberg.