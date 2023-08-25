Bray Wyatt was a real-life hero: Remembering when the 3-time WWE World champion saved 2 girls from car wreckage

Bray Wyatt's sudden demise has left the WWE Universe in utter grief and complete shock. The three-time world champion was 36 at his death, and his passing has prompted a massive outpouring of tributes across the industry. We have lost not only a creative genius mind and one of the most captivating on-screen presences ever but also a real-life hero.

In former WWE Superstar JTG's book, Damn! Why Did I Write This Book Too: How to Play The Game, he recounted how, while sharing a rental car to a show with Wyatt, the duo was sideswiped by a drunk teenage driver.

They stayed on the road, but Big E and Alex Riley were not so lucky, getting driven off the road by the offender, whose car then proceeded to barrel-roll multiple times.

The car landed upside down, starting to smoke. JTG explained that while he had seen enough action movies to know that approaching an upside-down vehicle that’s smoking was not the best idea, Bray Wyatt decided to help the passengers.

First, he pulled out one teenage girl from the wreck and instructed her to go to safety near JTG before enlisting his fellow superstar's reluctant help to pull the driver out of the car.

“I didn’t want to no nowhere near that ticking time bomb, but I couldn’t leave my boy Bray hanging. So, I... went over to the car to help him out. We pulled the driver out and got her away from the teenage-swiping-stupid-a**hole mobile. We sat her down next to her friend. You would think these would be thanking the s**t out us for saving their lives,” JTG said.

JTG’s account stated that both teenagers kept asking if their rescuers would tell their parents. The former Cryme Tyme member phoned 911, and before help arrived, he and Wyatt left the scene to avoid any attention.

Bray Wyatt never brought up the incident to anybody backstage or sought praise for his efforts. As JTG concluded, he did a hero’s work and did not demand a hero’s "Thank you."

“Bray ... pulled those teens out of that car and he never bragged about it to anyone. He didn’t do it for the glory, he didn’t do it for the accolades, he didn’t do it so he could have a cool story to tell and he didn’t do it so he can put it in his 2nd book. Bray did it because he clearly doesn’t watch enough action movies to know that a smoking upside-down vehicle could blow up at any second. Either way, Bray risked his life for some teenage swiping stupid a**holes and that makes him a hero. (And I helped.),” JTG recalled.

Expand Tweet

Fans want WWE to make SmackDown a Bray Wyatt tribute show

In the wake of Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt's sudden tragic demise, many fans have called tonight's SmackDown episode to be a tribute to him similar to AEW's celebration of Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee/Luke Harper.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if WWE will honor the three-time world champion with a graphic, a ten-bell salute, a video package, or a whole episode as they did with Eddie Guerrero.

Till then, Rest in Perfect Peace, Bray Wyatt. We miss you already.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?