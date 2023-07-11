Bray Wyatt's delayed return affecting former WWE Champion too? Reason for absence explored

Bray Wyatt's sudden absence from WWE affected his and Bobby Lashley's rivalry at the time. It was also noted that fans saw less of The All Mighty after their feud was suddenly halted. However, their absence is connected in selected aspects.

Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt engaged in a feud after Elimination Chamber, and it seems like it was heading for a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 39. As The Grandest Stage of Them All neared, The Eater of Worlds suddenly disappeared. As a result, The All Mighty didn't perform in the card and only briefly appeared at the event.

The last time fans saw Lashley was on an episode of WWE SmackDown in May. He battled Sheamus and Austin Theory in the first match for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, where he needed stitches. He advanced to the semi-finals against AJ Styles, despite being busted open earlier and needing stitches.

Despite his determination, it wasn't enough to overcome The Phenomenal One. With this in mind, this could be why he was out for a few months in the company.

Bobby has since returned but has only performed in live shows so far. This time, his absence may be connected to Bray Wyatt and the company's lack of creative direction. From the looks of it, the Stamford-based promotion could be waiting for the latter to return so they can resume their feud.

What happened to Bray Wyatt in WWE?

Bray and Bobby did not get physical during their feud

The former Universal Champion only returned to the company last year in October at the end of Extreme Rules. Since then, he only had a handful of matches and feuds. Before Lashley, he faced LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023 in a Pitch Black match.

Many speculated reasons have surrounded his absence. However, recent reports and the most common cause of Bray Wyatt's absence is due to a medical or health issue. Due to this, he has not been cleared to compete.

What are the latest reports regarding Bray Wyatt's WWE return?

Although there have been rumors that Wyatt could return next month for SummerSlam, that may not happen just yet. Unfortunately for the WWE star, his status from before has not changed.

According to Fightful Select, a higher-up from the Stamford-based promotion informed them that Wyatt is still sidelined and hasn't been cleared to compete. The site added that the former champion is waiting for clearance and is eager to return when possible.

It remains to be seen when Wyatt and Bobby Lashley will return to the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if both men will continue where they picked off once they do so.

Poll : 0 votes