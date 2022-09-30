Bray Wyatt's last WWE return: What happened next?

Bray Wyatt was a feared name in WWE for a long time. However, he was released by the company in 2021 and hasn't made a comeback yet.

However, the leadership in the company has recently changed as Triple H has assumed creative control. Multiple released stars are getting rehired, and fans patiently await a return from The Eater of The Worlds.

If you're wondering what happened when a similar scene last took place, we've got you covered.

Wyatt's last return took place on March 21, 2021, at the Fastlane Premium Live event. After his rival Randy Orton burned him during the Firefly Inferno match back in December 2020, The Fiend returned with a charred look and scared Orton to rekindle the rivalry.

The Thunderdome had a great reaction as a WrestleMania match was about to be built. At the 37th edition of The Show of Shows, the match finally took place where Alexa Bliss turned on her long-time partner, letting Orton pick up the win.

Unfortunately, that was Bray Wyatt's last match before getting released from the company. Considering that released stars like Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross have already returned, fans hope that he will be back soon.

Bray Wyatt has been a creative genius in WWE

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle The Wyatt Family will never get the praise they deserve for how good they were at their peak. The Wyatt Family will never get the praise they deserve for how good they were at their peak. https://t.co/h0n1s3zs6K

Wyatt is one of the most talented stars when it comes to providing great entertainment. Over the years in the company, he constantly innovated and kept evolving to keep fans invested in his character.

After a brief run as a member of The Nexus, his major run took place as a spooky character. He formed The Wyatt Family, a faction consisting of himself, Eric Rowan, Braun Strowman, and the late Luke Harper. The group dominated the landscape of WWE for years.

After the faction's disbandment, Wyatt assumed "The Eater of Worlds" gimmick, where he would scare his opponents and play mind games to ensure victory. His work against John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Daniel Bryan remains memorable.

In 2019, he introduced himself as a playful Bray Wyatt who had a darker side called The Fiend. This persona had incredible rivalries with the likes of Seth Rollins, Goldberg, and John Cena and also became a multi-time Universal Champion.

𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 🧡 @TheMan_SZN Let's say this white rabbit stuff leads to a Bray Wyatt return.



Who do you want to see him go after first? Let's say this white rabbit stuff leads to a Bray Wyatt return.Who do you want to see him go after first? https://t.co/Rz7AXv9wQC

WWE recently played the popular song "White Rabbit" in the arenas during the latest telecast of the red and blue brand, and all fans turned on their flashlights. Since then, the promotion has kept dropping hints related to the White Rabbit and many fans have speculated that it could be Bray Wyatt himself.

What do you think about the White Rabbit mystery? Let us know in the comments section below.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far