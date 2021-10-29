Bray Wyatt and The Fiend were two of the most creative characters the WWE has ever created. Many predicted that Wyatt could even go as far as reaching the immortal levels of The Undertaker. Sadly, this did not happen, largely due to WWE's booking of the characters.

For the Eater of Worlds, he was largely booked to lose in big matches, which ultimately tarnished his reputation as a feared opponent. Bray's promos and aura were always something to behold, and he is already being missed from weekly WWE programming following his departure.

So when was Bray Wyatt released from WWE?

WWE confirmed that Bray Wyatt had been released from his contract on July 31, 2021. Like most of the talent released by the company, Wyatt had to endure a 90-day non-compete clause.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling WWE announced they have released Bray Wyatt WWE announced they have released Bray Wyatt https://t.co/VWZT9ebS8S

Whilst Bray Wyatt has remained mainly silent about his WWE departure and next move, he has posted teasers to get the fans talking. It is highly-speculated that Wyatt will sign for All Elite Wrestling once his non-compete clause expires. It would mean he would join the promotion his good friend, the late Luke Harper, last performed for.

Seth Rollins, one of Bray Wyatt's past foes, spoke to The Metro in August 2021 and mentioned the former WWE Champion:

"Bray Wyatt – God, I miss him. But I wouldn’t say that I drew much inspiration from him. He was way out there with the stuff he wanted to do character-wise – and it worked for him. For me, not so much. That’s not really where I sit when it comes to characters in wrestling. but it worked well for him." (h/t Inside The Ropes)

How many championships did Bray Wyatt win in WWE?

Bray Wyatt is a three-time world champion in WWE, winning the WWE Championship once, and winning the Universal Championship twice. His run as WWE Champion came under his Wyatt Family gimmick, while he won the Universal Championship as The Fiend.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Aside from singles titles, Bray has won both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. He won red brand gold with Matt Hardy, and blue brand gold with Randy Orton and Luke Harper using the freebird rule.

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku