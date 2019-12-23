Bray Wyatt's real brother to join The Fiend upon return to WWE after getting a new character? (Opinion)

The Fiend

Former NXT Champion Bo Dallas was considered to be one of the biggest breakout stars in NXT. The faithful fans of the black and yellow brand would remember that Dallas was a terrific heel and many considered him to become the next Chris Jericho given his ability to mock the fans. Unfortunately for Bo, he was never able to rise above being a comedy act on the main roster.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion and younger brother of Bray Wyatt recently shared a cryptic Tweet saying:

I’m on a life changing expedition right now and the next time you see me it will be a Bo You’ve never seen #Bosway #WWE

Even though Dallas was last seen as part of a comedy tag team with Curtis Axel getting whooped by Braun Strowman a few SmackDowns back, it looks like big things might finally be in store for the 'BO-liever'.

Even though Wyatt and Dallas are real-life brothers, WWE have never really acknowledged that on television. But ever since Bo made this statement, many fans are speculating that with Wyatt and Dallas both on SmackDown, it could be a way to reinvent Dallas by having him join The Fiend.

Bo Wyatt?

Not only would it be a good on-screen pairing but fans have always taken well to two brothers teaming up with each other.

One reason for introducing Dallas as Wyatt's brother could be the ongoing story The Fiend is a part of as well.

Last week on SmackDown, The Miz and Daniel Bryan discussed how Wyatt has gone after their respective families because he has none of his own. And it could provide an interesting twist in the tale if the current Universal Champion goes on to introduce his own family, which would be Bo Dallas, as his new accomplice, giving a new edge to his character.

