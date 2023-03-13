Bray Wyatt's salvation could come from a WWE couple

It has been about five months since Bray Wyatt's big WWE return, and fans' excitement over the same has taken a massive hit.

Wyatt was white-hot when he made his surprise WWE return at Extreme Rules 2022. The wrestling world was abuzz with speculation about how WWE would use him going forward. It's been five long months since then, and many fans have grown tired of Wyatt's presentation on WWE TV.

Wyatt's super-cryptic promos, the never-ending mystery surrounding Uncle Howdy's character, and the quality of his matches have left many fans unimpressed. When reports came out stating that Brock Lesnar refused a WrestleMania match against Wyatt, The Beast Incarnate's decision was lauded by the majority of fans. Wyatt is currently feuding with Bobby Lashley, with WrestleMania looming closer and many in the WWE Universe don't seem invested in the least.

There's one possible feud, though, that just might save the Bray Wyatt character from this dire situation.

Bray Wyatt vs. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux is the way to go

Karrion Kross has suffered the same fate as Wyatt on the main roster. Pitting Wyatt with Kross in the near future just might do wonders for these two men and revive fans' waning interest in the duo. Kross and Scarlett have proven in the past that they can do well as a mysterious, sinister duo.

This promo by Kross and Scarlett targeting The Way is a great example of how pitting the two stars with Wyatt could make for some intriguing television:

Moreover, Kross has teased feuds with Bray Wyatt on multiple occasions in the past. Before making his WWE return, Kross once responded to a fan and hinted that he and Wyatt are bound to collide somewhere down the line. Soon after making his WWE return, Kross shared a graphic teasing a Mixed Tag Team match between him & Scarlett and Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

What do you think? Would a full-fledged feud between Wyatt and Kross benefit the two WWE Superstars in regard to their standing on the main roster?

