Bray Wyatt's sister sends heartfelt thanks to The Rock following recent kindness

Bray Wyatt's sister has thanked WWE legend The Rock for a recent heartwarming gesture.

The wrestling world is still mourning the loss of Bray Wyatt after he passed away on August 24th. Wyatt left behind a legacy in the professional wrestling business that will be remembered forever. WWE paid tribute to Wyatt following his untimely death and his influence in professional wrestling will be felt for years to come.

Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, took to social media today to thank The Rock for his kindness. The Great One has been making sure that the Rotunda family's homes are filled with groceries during this difficult time.

"Publicly, my family would like to thank @therock for his kindness, condolences & love the past two weeks. Like he did all people— Windham had a positive impact on him too. And DJ has kept our fridges and homes (yes plural), filled with meals and groceries. Love you, ohana. ❤️, wrote Mika Rotunda.

Expand Tweet

The Rock pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

The Rock expressed his condolences to Wyatt's family in a lengthy tribute following his passing.

Wyatt tragically passed away at the age of 36 due to a heart attack. His death came shortly after Terry Funk's passing and The People's Champion honored the legend in his tribute as well.

The Rock noted that he loved Wyatt's promos and his connection with the WWE Universe in his tribute seen below.

"Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house’ #ohana," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Brahma Bull was rumored to return to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year but the match never came to fruition. Only time will tell if the 51-year-old will return to the company sometime down the line.

What is your favorite memory of Bray Wyatt in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.