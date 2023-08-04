Bray Wyatt to target Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2023? 4 reasons why it's the right move

Roman Reigns is set to face Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam with both the Undisputed Universal Championship and the recognition of Tribal Chief on the line. The Head Of The Table will seek to preserve his position atop the mountain while Main Event Jey attempts to avenge his twin, Jimmy Uso.

It will potentially be the culmination of a three-year story dating back to the first feud of Reigns' 1060+ day title run. Ahead of what's expected to be The Head Of The Table's last Bloodline-centric feud for a while, speculation has run rampant about his next opponent. One name that has run hotter on the rumor mill than the rest is Bray Wyatt. If the word on the grapevine is to be believed, The Eater Of Worlds will set his sights on either Reigns or Cody Rhodes in Detroit.

There's good reason for him to take aim at The American Nightmare, but there's plenty of merit to a feud with The Tribal Chief as well. Here are four reasons why Bray Wyatt must target Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

#4: The epic history between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt could make for an explosive post-WWE SummerSlam rivalry

Can they recreate their past magic with their current personas?

Bray Wyatt is one of Roman Reigns' greatest career rivals in WWE. The duo had a long and protracted feud in late 2015 to early 2016, arguably bringing out the best of each other. They even engaged in a series of hard-hitting faction battles as part of The Shield and Wyatt Family to much acclaim.

Their paths last crossed at Payback 2020 when Reigns dethroned The Fiend to begin his historic title run. If the history and chemistry between these men is anything to go by, a potential post-SummerSlam feud promises fireworks!

#3&2: Roman Reigns needs a challenger post-SummerSlam and Bray Wyatt needs a top feud to reintroduce himself to the WWE Universe

Post-WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt are perfect opponents for each other. The Tribal Chief needs a top superstar to tango with after his struggles with The Bloodline's implosion. Wyatt is one of the very few main eventers including the likes of Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles yet to properly feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in his current run.

The Eater Of Worlds also needs a top feud to reintroduce himself to the WWE Universe after going missing for over five months. What bigger feud can he, or anyone for that matter, have than against Reigns? This duo perfectly fit each other's needs and could provide the company with its next blockbuster feud.

#1: Roman Reigns' current historic run began at SummerSlam at the expense of Bray Wyatt

The world was introduced to The Tribal Chief version of Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2020. The Head Of The Table returned from a four-month hiatus with a vicious new attitude, attacking both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. One week later, Reigns dethroned The Fiend in a triple-threat Universal Title match at Payback 2020 by pinning Braun Strowman.

The story here writes itself. The man that was never pinned, coming back for retribution at the same event where it all started? That same man demanding a rematch at the event where he was dethroned, almost three years to the day after the fact? It's too neat and powerful a story not to be told!

