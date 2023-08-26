Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena: How the story of two WWE legends came full circle at WrestleMania

The global wrestling community is in a state of shock following the news of Bray Wyatt’s untimely passing. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media to reveal the news to everyone, and it has been devastating to bear.

Not only was Wyatt a cherished member of the WWE Universe, he was a good friend to several superstars. One such superstar is John Cena, and he took to social media to express his grief and condolences for Wyatt's family.

The Champ and The Eater of Worlds have had a great rivalry through the years. It started at Elimination Chamber 2014 when The Wyatt Family's interference in the Elimination Chamber match got John Cena eliminated.

Following that, Wyatt and Cena started a rivalry where The Eater of Worlds wanted to prove The Champ’s heroic charm was nothing but a facade while trying to push John Cena into turning into a “monster”.

At WrestleMania XXX, John Cena and Bray Wyatt clashed in a match with Cena securing the victory via pinfall. This loss marked Wyatt’s first loss via pinfall on the main roster. The feud continued after WrestleMania 30 under the premise that Wyatt had captured The Champ’s fanbase. It showcased The Eater of Worlds leading a children’s choir to the squared circle during an episode of RAW as well!

The duo clashed again at Extreme Rules, this time in a steel cage match. On this occasion, The Eater of Worlds secured the victory following multiple interferences by The Wyatt Family. The feud ended at Payback when John Cena buried Bray Wyatt under multiple bits of equipment and won the match!

John Cena and Bray Wyatt ended their story at WrestleMania 36

Bray Wyatt secured the WWE Championship by defeating AJ Styles, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin and then-champion John Cena in side the Elimination Chamber.

The Champ invoked his rematch clause but The Phenomenal One wanted the same as well. As a result, this turned into a triple-threat match, in which Wyatt retained. He ultimately lost the title to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33.

Fast forward to 2020, Bray Wyatt had already introduced the Firefly Fun House and The Fiend to the WWE Universe. The sinister segments continued to grab the fans’ attention, especially since he was the then-Universal Champion. He unfortunately lost the title to Goldberg on February 27, which marked The Fiend’s first defeat.

The next night on SmackDown, John Cena returned to WWE and The Fiend challenged him to a rematch from WrestleMania 30. The match was set for WrestleMania 36.

The Firefly Fun House match was an excellent bout for WWE to showcase their creativity. It included Bray Wyatt’s children's host act, Vince McMahon as a puppet, and flashbacks from Wyatt and Cena’s past. After an overwhelming match that can play tricks with one’s brain, it was The Fiend who defeated John Cena. This victory was the only WrestleMania win for The Eater of Worlds.

The feud which started with Bray Wyatt and John Cena finally ended with The Fiend taking over. This story had the perfect ending considering The Fiend debuted as the one who would “protect”, and that’s what was delivered to the fans.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage