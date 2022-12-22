Bray Wyatt vs. top WWE Superstar in 2023? Reasons why he should and shouldn't wrestle for the top prize 

Bray Wyatt was recently spotted on WWE SmackDown being beatdown by LA Knight and it was right on the money for this strangely spectacular storyline.

During his latest Reffin' Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas drew a "baseball analogy to wrestling," talking about Bray Wyatt and LA Knight's segment on the December 16 episode of SmackDown, which also featured the first appearance of Uncle Howdy.

“If I can draw a baseball analogy to wrestling, throwing curveballs is actually pretty good, but it’s how you follow up with the next pitch that counts. Now it makes a question: Are they two separate people? It depends on how they follow this up."

Korderas continued:

"I know there’s speculation out there on who Uncle Howdy might be, maybe he’s really related to Bray Wyatt in real life. It’s how they follow it up and how the reveal comes across. It has to hit a home run off of whatever pitch they throw.”

Wyatt may be competing in a "Pitch Black" match at the Royal Rumble in 2023, the first of its kind. An extravagant WrestleMania entrance is also rumored to be in the works for the Eater of Worlds.

There are those in the WWE Universe that would rather have Wyatt go his own way and not tangle with the world championship. But whether Roman Reigns walks out of WrestleMania 39 with one or both belts, there's money on the table for a feud of epic proportions.

Wyatt's story on SmackDown, whether it involves the formation of a cult much like his previous avatar, holds promise and like in the Ozarks, a family war is a great story for WWE to bank on.

Bray has a peculiar quality of being very distinctive with his character. Uncle Howdy could be Barry Windham, or another family member. Reigns, on the other hand, is the Head of the Table, the top guy of the Samoan Dynasty and in all of WWE.

They have met before their superstardom reached its peak as well. Wyatt and Reigns have history that dates to 2015, during WWE's Authority Era. It revolved around the Eater of Worlds haunting Reigns in a feud that had a tag: "Anyone But You."

Listed below are three reasons as we shuttle between why Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns should and shouldn't wrestle in 2023.

#3. Why Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns should wrestle in 2023: An Epic Story with WWE Superstars of high value

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt in 2015 & 2022: Then (below) & Now (above)

These two have had a slow-burn rise to main event status and superstardom. They all happened in time.

Wyatt flopped on many occasions with his in-ring fights. He was nevertheless an exceptional storyteller.

Reigns parallelly was riding roughshod through the roster, albeit unable to get into the good graces of the fans despite solid performances in the ring.

They feuded in 2015 and WWE saw Reigns as the star attraction over Wyatt. The Big Dog went on to win the world championship at Survivor Series later that year while the Eater of Worlds lost a tag match to the Brothers of Destruction at the same event.

Nevertheless, there is always a rewatch value to their feud in the WWE Network, as it was a time when Brodi Lee (then Luke Harper) was still around and knocking it out of the proverbial park, Braun Strowman made his main roster debut, and Dean Ambrose reunited, albeit briefly, with The Big Dog.

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy "Bravo. Echo. Lima. Alpha. India. Romero. I am the way into the City of Woe. I am the way into eternal sorrow"

Remember Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns at Battleground 2015

"Anyone But You Roman" "Bravo. Echo. Lima. Alpha. India. Romero. I am the way into the City of Woe. I am the way into eternal sorrow"Remember Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns at Battleground 2015"Anyone But You Roman" https://t.co/fxVKbR60vx

Wyatt is a huge box office and viewership draw, and Reigns is the undisputed top guy in the food chain, with a massive universal following. This won't change as we head into 2023.

#2. Why Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns shouldn't wrestle in 2023: The former Universal Champion can't lose the feud to the Head of the Table

When I say the best Bray Wyatt match is, you say?

The former Universal Champion found himself depleting his aura the more he was on the losing end of a big fight. Some wrestlers need that kind of track record that works for their character and keeps them strong and relevant in the eyes of the WWE Universe. Like the Undertaker, for instance. He has a better win count over losses in his career.

If Wyatt faces Reigns in 2023 for the world championship, the former needs to go over. Reigns doesn't need the W but Wyatt definitely does. So if the company has no plans to put the strap on the Eater of Worlds, they probably shouldn't opt for a Wyatt-Reigns program on television.

#1. Why Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns should wrestle in 2023: It will be the biggest story to come out of pro wrestling in 2023

Roman Reigns ended The Fiend's run as Universal Champion to begin his historic reign

In 2020, Roman Reigns was removed from the scheduled WrestleMania match against Goldberg. The latter defeated The Fiend, in a match that received a ton of backlash from the viewers, to win the Universal Championship and supposedly put over The Big Dog at Mania 36.

In a mess of a situation, Braun Strowman stepped up to defeat Goldberg at the Show of Shows, and moved on to feud with his former mentor. The Fiend and Strowman construed the story in an interesting way but in the end, it left a lot to be desired. Their matches were underwhelming and the feud was not well-received.

At SummerSlam, The Fiend defeated Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere match to win the Universal Championship for a second time, only to drop the title to the returning Roman Reigns in less than a week at WWE Payback 2020. Although, technically, Reigns pinned Strowman in the triple threat bout at the event.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Windham (Bray Wyatt) responds to being on list of wrestlers that Roman Reigns has defeated during his Universal Title reign Windham (Bray Wyatt) responds to being on list of wrestlers that Roman Reigns has defeated during his Universal Title reign https://t.co/d21rDEncgR

Aligning with Wise Guy Paul Heyman, Reigns slowly formed The Bloodline and became the undisputed world champion. Wyatt, however, after a feud with Randy Orton that polarized the fans, was released from the company in 2021.

Bray Wyatt winning the belt from Roman Reigns in 2023 is a great story, in that he once again started from scratch and rose up the ranks, to defeat the Head of the Table and win the Universal Championship.

It has all the makings of producing an epic fight in WWE that probably hasn't happened in years.

Reigns and Wyatt are huge stars, and they've got enough character, charisma, and a readymade backstory to tell a captivating story in 2023. Much like a throwback to a time in wrestling when there were big names that turned heads and made even casual fans tune in.

Do you think Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt are destined to be rivals made for each other? Give us your take on the two feuding in 2023 over the Universal Championship in the comments section below.

