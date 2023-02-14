Breakout star praised by The Rock, former NXT Champion - 5 WWE Superstars entering Elimination Chamber for the first time

The WWE Elimination Chamber event is rapidly approaching. The sold-out show will take place on Saturday, February 18, from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The big show will be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his belt against hometown hero Sami Zayn. The card will also feature two big Elimination Chamber Matches, including one for the United States Championship.

While many of the twelve competitors set to compete in the two Elimination Chamber Matches have experience competing inside the dangerous structure, not every superstar has familiarity with the match. In fact, a handful of stars will be entering the dangerous structure for the first time ever at the upcoming event.

Of the stars set to enter the Elimination Chamber Match for the first time, several returned to WWE following a hiatus from the company, while others just never had the opportunity until now. Which superstars will be entering the match for the first time ever?

Below are five WWE Superstars entering the Elimination Chamber for the first time.

#5. Damian Priest is yet to enter the unique stipulation match

Damian Priest

Damian Priest has been a very successful NXT call-up. He first signed with WWE towards the end of 2018 and reported to NXT. While on the developmental brand, he captured the North American Championship before being called up to the main roster in 2021.

The Archer of Infamy has found success on the main roster too. He captured the United States Championship and held it for quite some time. Priest's career has taken off even more since becoming a member of The Judgment Day.

Priest is set to participate in a six-man Elimination Chamber Match for the United States Championship. This will be the first time he has stepped foot in the structure and his first time competing at the event. Damian may become a two-time United States Champion before the night is over.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez is new to the dangerous match

Nicola Glencross @WWENikkiCross







I get messy in the sandbox , but it’s ok I won’t dunk the sand castle on your head

🏝️



#WWERaw @WWE @USANetwork So many friends for Nikki to play withI get messy in the sandbox , but it’s ok I won’t dunk the sand castle on your head🏝️ So many friends for Nikki to play with 😈 I get messy in the sandbox , but it’s ok I won’t dunk the sand castle on your head 🏰 🏝️ #WWERaw @WWE @USANetwork https://t.co/7sbaOxsuBl

Raquel Rodriguez has been a dominant force in WWE. She first signed with the promotion in 2016. While on NXT, she managed to capture both the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

The powerful star has seen some success on the main roster. She, alongside Aliyah, captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles last year, albeit for a short while. Still, she's one of the brightest stars of the blue brand.

Rodriguez joined the main roster in 2022 after the year's Elimination Chamber event aired, thus making this her first opportunity to appear in the specialty match. If she wins, she will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. That bout could be a show stealer.

#3. One of Bronson Reed's goals when returning to WWE was to be involved in an Elimination Chamber Match

Bronson Reed destroying Akira Tozawa

Bronson Reed is a physical marvel. He's a powerhouse with a unique look, but he can also move quickly in the ring and soar off the top rope in beautiful fashion. The Australian star is a former NXT North American Champion, having first signed with WWE in 2019.

The titanic superstar was seemingly meant to join the main roster following his stint in NXT, but he was instead released in 2021 before being called up. Thankfully, he returned to WWE several weeks ago and has already made a tsunami-sized splash on RAW.

Given that Reed only recently debuted on the main roster, this will be his first time inside the Chamber. In an interview, Bronson noted that part of the reason he returned to the company was to check off appearing in major match types like the Elimination Chamber and the Royal Rumble. Could Reed win the United States Championship?

#2. Montez Ford will be going in without Angelo Dawkins

𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 @MontezFordWWE T-MINUS SIX DAYS UNTIL I WILL BE THE NEXT UNITED STATES CHAMPION, CAUSE I’M GOING HAM IN THE CHAMBER. WE SHALL CELEBRATE IN THE FIELDS, & I AM TWEETING IN ALL CAPS SO YOU KNOW HOW SERIOUS I AM & CAUSE I WANT RETWEETS DUH. T-MINUS SIX DAYS UNTIL I WILL BE THE NEXT UNITED STATES CHAMPION, CAUSE I’M GOING HAM IN THE CHAMBER. WE SHALL CELEBRATE IN THE FIELDS, & I AM TWEETING IN ALL CAPS SO YOU KNOW HOW SERIOUS I AM & CAUSE I WANT RETWEETS DUH. https://t.co/QDAj87RtV8

Montez Ford is an incredible talent. He first began teaming up with Angelo Dawkins on NXT in 2016, and the two went on to win both the NXT Tag Team Titles and the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles prior to joining RAW & SmackDown.

His success on NXT has since been replicated on WWE's main roster. He and Dawkins have managed to capture both the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles, making them Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. However, singles success is yet to be achieved.

The charismatic Ford going into his first-ever Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship is a big deal. Many see him as a breakout singles star, with even The Rock going out of his way to praise Montez. Could this match be what catapults him to the next level?

#1. Johnny Gargano will enter the Elimination Chamber for the first time

Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano was the face of NXT for quite some time. During his time on the brand, he captured the NXT Championship, North American Championship, and the NXT Tag Team Titles. It's safe to say he dominated the show.

Gargano left WWE in early 2022, and many fans feared he wouldn't return. Once Triple H took over the creative direction of the company, however, Johnny Wrestling came back and immediately joined the main roster.

Like a few other stars on this list, Johnny joined WWE's main roster somewhat recently, making a previous Elimination Chamber Match appearance impossible. He's previously expressed his desire to win the United States Championship, and this could be the moment he does the unthinkable.

Poll : 0 votes