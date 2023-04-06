Bret Hart's former opponent reacts to the WWE legend's polarizing comments

Bret Hart recently caused debate online when he referred to aspects of modern-day wrestling as "phony." Mario Mancini, one of Hart's former WWE opponents, has given his take on The Hitman's remarks.

Hart attended the WWE Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales, in September 2022. Last week, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer said he finds it "pathetic" when wrestlers dive onto a group of opponents at ringside. He also claimed that AEW "has kind of gone in a bad direction."

Mancini, a WWE wrestler between 1984 and 1992, defended Hart on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast:

"Anything that comes out of his mouth is like coming out of a burning bush. Bret Hart is entitled to every opinion he says in this business. Bret Hart was a pro wrestler when he was in his mother's stomach (…) As far as I'm concerned, Bret is the authority on the business. He's the authority. Whatever comes out of his mouth is right." [15:53 – 16:49]

Mancini added that everyone would respect the opinions of iconic baseball players like Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams if they were alive today. Similarly, he believes people should listen to wrestling perspectives from all-time greats like Hart.

Mario Mancini learned a harsh lesson against Bret Hart

The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart) defeated Mario Mancini and various partners in tag team matches in the 1980s.

After one particular match, Mancini told former agent Chief Jay Strongbow that he felt inferior to Hart from an in-ring standpoint:

"I wrestled Bret Hart at a house show, and I came back from that match with my elbows on my knees looking at the floor. I saw two feet in front of me, and I looked up and it was Strongbow, and he said, 'What's wrong?' and I go, 'I s*ck. I don't know how to work. I don't know how to wrestle.' He goes, 'What are you? Crazy?' He goes, 'You're a very good wrestler, Mancini.' I go, 'No, I'm not. I s*ck.'" [19:03 – 19:38]

In a separate interview, Hart recently updated fans on his health and reflected on his legacy in the wrestling industry.

