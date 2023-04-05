WWE legend Bret Hart updates fans on his health, reflects on his wrestling career

Bret Hart recently discussed his health, happiness, and love of the legendary band The Beatles in a wide-ranging interview about his life.

Hart is considered by many to be among the greatest wrestlers of all time. In 2002, the 65-year-old suffered a stroke and temporary paralysis after a bicycle accident. He also underwent successful surgery in 2016 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

On Casual Conversations with The Classic, Hart only had positive things to say about his current well-being and wrestling legacy:

"I wake up every day, I'm a very lucky man to be as proud as I am of my career, the things I did throughout my career. I'm a very happy guy in the world today. I'm in a good place. I feel like I'm healthy, I've got the whole world kinda patting me on the back all the time. I'm a happy guy and I'm lucky. I got a great wife [Stephanie Washington] at home." [18:58 – 19:30]

Hart is one of only eight people to receive two WWE Hall of Fame inductions. The Hitman recently made headlines when he described aspects of modern-day wrestling as "phony."

What is Bret Hart's favorite song?

The WWE icon revealed that The Beatles have always been his favorite band. He believes their 1968 hit "Hey Jude" is one of the best songs ever.

The Beatles consisted of four members: George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr. Hart added that he does not have a preference between Lennon and McCartney:

"I liked them both. I liked them both when they mixed together. I still think Hey Jude's the greatest song ever written. It's such a great song." [18:00 – 18:11]

In the same interview, Hart also revealed how he convinced Vince McMahon to hire a WWE legend in 1995.

