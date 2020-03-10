Bret Hart says he doesn't like 6-time WWE Champion

Some feuds never die

Let bygones be bygones may apply to some, but it looks like The Excellence of Execution still has an ax to grind with the one and only Hulk Hogan. During an Instagram Q&A session, Bret Hart was asked if he liked Hogan. Hart answered no and referred to Hogan as a 'Phony Piece of S**t.'

Hart and Hogan, who have never been the best of friends over the years, never had the 'dream' feud which was supposed to happen. Hogan refused to lose to Hart back at WrestleMania 9 and never actually put Hart over.

They did have a one-on-one match on WCW Monday Nitro, but that match was abandoned with Hart turning heel.

As many fans know by now, Hogan will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time alongside nWo members - X-Pac, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. Hart has already been inducted twice as a singles competitor and as a part of the Hart foundation.

While most fans had thought the long-standing feud between the pair had died down over the years, it seems that Hart still has some strong feelings about Hogan. It remains to be seen if Hogan responds to Hart.