Bret Hart, Vince McMahon or Shawn Michaels: Who reached out after the infamous Montreal Screwjob in WWE?

Vince McMahon, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels exited Survivor Series 1997 with one of the biggest controversies in WWE’s History: The Montreal Screwjob. The controversy reached such a popularity that fans continue to discuss this even today.

For anyone who doesn’t know, The Montreal Screwjob is the incident where Vince McMahon brewed a plan where the match’s referee asked for the bill to be rung in the middle of Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels’ match. The idea was to take the title of Bret Hart before he left for WCW, and McMahon did not want Hart to leave WWE with the gold. The Big Man had to work up this plan since The Hitman refused to drop the title to The Heartbreak Kid, and wasn’t agreeing to any storyline or finish that resulted in the same.

After Bret Hart left for WCW, his relationship with Vince McMahon and WWE was deeply damaged. It didn’t seem that either individual would be able to move past the incident, but Hart suffered a stroke in 2002 which had a second impact on their relationship.

The Hitman revealed that Vince McMahon called him while he was at the hospital, and it came across as quite the shock for him.

"[McMahon] called me up in the hospital, and I remember I was very stunned that he called me in the hospital. Maybe it was Day 3 of my stroke and I was in pretty rough shape still. I could hardly talk and I couldn’t sit up or anything. I was pretty frail, and when you have a stroke, you’re pretty messed up. But he gave me a very heartfelt pep talk. ‘You’re a fighter. You’re going to beat this. You’re going to show everyone you’re going to get through this. It really meant a lot to me."

From that point onwards, Hart and McMahon worked on moving past the impact of The Montreal Screwjob. WWE inducted Bret Hart into the Hall of Fame in 2006 as a singles wrestler and in 2019 as a member of The Hart Foundation.

Bret Hart left Survivor Series 1997 after punching Vince McMahon

Once Hart realized what just happened, he was absolutely furious. There was no way to explain the situation to him and why Vince McMahon did what he did.

Expand Tweet

Before leaving, McMahon tried to have a word with Hart but The Hitman punched him on the temple on the left side. However, The Big Man did not want to hide from him at all, and did face the consequences of The Montreal Screwjob.

What are your favourite Vret Heart memories? Sound off in the comments below.