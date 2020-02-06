Former WWE Superstar Brie Bella reveals incredible new photo after pregnancy bombshell

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are expecting a new arrival

The Bella Twins announced at the end of last month that they were both expecting new arrivals - they're both pregnant and due at around the same time. Ever since, fans have been clamoring for any and all updates they can get.

Brie and former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan are due to have to have their second child, a new baby brother or sister to young Birdie, who was born in 2017.

The 36-year-old said at the time of confirming the news that the pair were "shocked" at the revelation:

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying. When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’"

Nonetheless, the new arrival is on its way, so it is no surprise that fans of the Bella Twins, Total Bellas, Total Divas and WWE in general, are thrilled to know any further details. You can understand the buzz that was created when Brie posted this incredible photo of the newly-formed 'baby bump', with Bryan lovingly by her side.

Read also: The Bella Twins are pregnant! Full details and reaction from both Nikki and Brie