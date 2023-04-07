Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes met in a WWE ring 9 years ago: What happened then?

On the RAW after WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar first appeared to be Cody Rhodes' saving grace but then proceeded to shock the WWE Universe after turning heel and decimating The American Nightmare. His betrayal is still speculated upon, and Rhodes will seemingly have to take on The Beast Incarnate to get to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In January 2014, The Rhodes Brothers earned a title rematch against then-tag team champions, The New Age Outlaws, who took their belts the night before at Royal Rumble. Unfortunately, the fight did not last long as Brock Lesnar, accompanied by Paul Heyman, stormed into the stadium and began to take out Dustin and Cody.

The referee was forced to end the match while the former world champion continued to rage inside the ring. Heyman complained about the authority's lack of direction and issued a warning for not giving his client what they wanted. Lesnar then assaulted The Rhodes Brothers with a steel chair, leaving them incapacitated.

In the weeks that followed, The Rhodes Brothers received their rematch inside a steel cage but were unable to come out victorious.

Brock Lesnar looks to be in destructive form if his actions on Monday are anything to go by. The Beast Incarnate could be looking to take out Rhodes and establish himself as the top star on the roster. Although his motivations are a bit perplexing to fans, it remains to be seen how things will pan out.

Brock Lesnar was reportedly aware of his post-WrestleMania feud with Cody Rhodes

Fans were left upset after Brock Lesnar's betrayal and blamed the management for the recent creative mishaps. Last weekend at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes was expected to defeat The Tribal Chief to end his championship reign but was once again disappointed. Now that there is another obstacle in his way, many speculate if Lesnar's involvement will hinder Rhodes' redemption path.

Latest reports reveal that Lesnar may have been aware of his feud with Cody Rhodes before WrestleMania 39. Fightful Select reports that people familiar with the situation informed the outlet that The Beast Incarnate knew about the plans one month before the Show of Shows. The report also states that Lesnar hinted at a heel turn during his feud with Omos.

Triple H recently commented on The American Nightmare's loss, explaining that his story isn't over yet and that his journey will continue, starting with RAW.

It remains to be seen how Lesnar will fit into Rhodes' redemption arc and what WWE has in store in the coming months.

