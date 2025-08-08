Brock Lesnar to Confront John Cena; Cody Rhodes' Next Challenger Decided? 5 Shocking Booking Decisions that Might Take Place on WWE SmackDown

The first WWE SmackDown after SummerSlam is just hours away, and there is a ton to unpack. The two-night Premium Live Event gave us Cody Rhodes as the new Undisputed WWE Champion and the return of Brock Lesnar.Here are five things that could go down on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.#5. Brock Lesnar confronts John CenaThis episode of SmackDown does have John Cena advertised to appear. This will be exactly a week after he turned babyface. Following Lesnar’s return at WWE SummerSlam, this will be the first time he talks about it.However, with the history the two men share, it will not be surprising if Lesnar attacks Cena. This will set up their match at the upcoming Clash in Paris PLE. Cena has been advertised to be on the PLE, so this is where his feud with Lesnar could begin.#4. Cody Rhodes' next challengerAt WWE SummerSlam, Rhodes defeated Cena and won back his title. While this was a huge victory for the American Nightmare, his next challenger awaits. On WWE SmackDown, Rhodes is set to address the fans about his victory. This also opens the door for anyone to step up and challenge him.Cody Rhodes [Image Credits: wwe.com]While it has not been confirmed, there are several men who fans would love to see feud with Rhodes for the title. The first would be Drew McIntyre, who fans want to see win another title, or it could also be Randy Orton. Rhodes had defeated Orton in the King of the Ring tournament, which got him his shot at Cena.#3. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton rematch set for ParisSummerSlam saw Tiffany Stratton retain her title against Jade Cargill. While the WWE Women’s Champion will gloat about her victory, Cargill may ruin the fun. Following her defeat, fans began speculating that Cargill could be turning heel.Side Hustle Wrestling Podcast with AA &amp;amp; Kyle @SideHustle216LINKTiffany Stratton's win over Jade Cargill raised eyebrows, but a &quot;ticking time bomb&quot; may signal a larger plan for Cargill. Is a championship reign too soon? #Wrestling fans are watching. #WWEWhile she is over as a babyface, her work as a heel while in AEW gained massive praise. This could happen if she gets another title shot. On WWE SmackDown, it will not be surprising if Cargill challenges Stratton to a rematch for the title at Clash in Paris.#2. MFT members take out Wyatt Sicks, set sights on tag titlesSolo Sikoa retained his WWE United States title with the help of his MFT at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, The Wyatt Sicks retained their tag titles. These are the two biggest teams on SmackDown, so why not have them feud? WWE could have JC Mateo, Tala Tonga, or Tonga Loa form a tag team to feud for the titles.Real Chris @Realchris50LINKWe will see wyatt sicks and MFT clash ⭕️ #Unclehowdy #SolosikoaThis will allow fans to see two of the top groups in the blue brand go head-to-head. This could also lead to Uncle Howdy taking a shot at Sikoa's title. Howdy hasn’t wrestled in a long time, and WWE would want to keep him relevant even as a wrestler.#1. Solo Sikoa open challenge on SmackDown for US TitleThis is something that John Cena made famous when he won the WWE United States Championship. This was an open challenge, which resulted in Kevin Owens beating Cena for the title in 2015. Sikoa has beaten Cena and could try to redo the challenge to beat Cena’s record of wins.Solo Sikoa [Image Credits: wwe.com]This would be a great move to see new faces challenge Sikoa for the title. His feud with Jacob Fatu needs a rest after their steel cage match at SummerSlam. The MFT needs more title wins or match wins in order for them to be a legit threat on WWE SmackDown.