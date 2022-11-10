Multi-time champion Brock Lesnar has been a mainstay of WWE since his return in 2012. He is eyed with the utmost respect by wrestling fans and his peers, having been a top fighter in both the UFC octagon and WWE’s squared circle. However, The Beast Incarnate has varying opinions on other superstars.

Seth Rollins once revealed that it is extremely difficult to gain Lesnar’s admiration. The Visionary stated that the former MMA star only steps inside the ring with performers he believes are deserving of standing up to him. This is why Brock reportedly pulled some strings in the past to have the WWE title change hands from Jinder Mahal to AJ Styles. This resulted in the latter facing Lesnar in a Champion vs Champion match at Survivor Series 2017.

Brock Lesnar is currently embroiled in a feud with Bobby Lashley. It all started on the October 10 edition of WWE RAW, when Lesnar attacked Lashley and indirectly cost him the United States Championship. The competitors faced each other at Crown Jewel where Lesnar picked up a controversial win.

Paul Heyman, the former manager of Brock Lesnar, recently disclosed more about the latter’s opinion on Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate initially didn’t respect The All-Mighty but now sees him as a legitimate threat. This contradicts his previous statement of “Bobby Who?” though.

“Brock Lesnar has never thought much of Bobby Lashley. Knowing (Brock) Lesnar for as long as I do, I would presume he right now is impressed with Bobby Lashley and knows that he has a fight on his hands," said Paul Heyman.

Heyman sided with Roman Reigns in August 2020 and has been the Special Counsel of The Bloodline ever since. He played a vital role in the title victory of Roman Reigns against Lesnar at WrestleMania this year.

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar may not be done yet with Bobby Lashley

The All-Mighty has been hot on the heels of Seth Rollins ever since his title defeat. Recently on WWE RAW, he took down Mustafa Ali backstage and accepted Seth Rollins’ United States Championship Open Challenge.

It was believed that Brock Lesnar would appear and cost Lashley his title shot again, but that didn't pan out. Instead, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on an injured Rollins. He scored several near falls but ultimately succumbed to a Curb Stomp.

While Theory has joined the rare list of failed cash-ins, it remains to be seen what’s next for Bobby Lashley. He could renew his rivalry with the former Money in the Bank winner.

