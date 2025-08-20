Brock Lesnar to form an alliance with major WWE faction when he returns to SmackDown? Possibility explored

Brock Lesnar has shaken the entire WWE timeline with his shocking return at the SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event. Since returning at The Biggest Party of the Summer and attacking John Cena, the Beast Incarnate has gone absent once again. Interestingly, the former champion may ally with a major faction when he returns to SmackDown.WWE's official website is advertising Lesnar for the September 12 and 19 editions of Friday Night SmackDown. In a shocking twist, the Beast Incarnate may join forces with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins' heel group &quot;The Vision&quot;.Paul Heyman could announce that they will help Lesnar whenever needed, as it would be best for everyone involved in his heel group. This would also set the stage for Seth Rollins vs. John Cena later this year, after the Last Real Champion is done with the Beast Incarnate for interfering in his business.Meanwhile, Lesnar could snap at the Vision group, and this could lead to a dream WWE match between Bron Breakker and Brock Lesnar.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.UFC legends claim Brock Lesnar has the right to be upset with the WWE locker roomSpeaking on Lesnar's triumphant return at SummerSlam 2025, former UFC fighter and top analyst Chael Sonnen said the Beast Incarnate has every right to have some &quot;resentment&quot; with the World Wrestling Entertainment locker room for not standing up for him during his tough times.&quot;Brock has the right to have some resentment. Brock has the right to look around. I mean, there's a time in your life when you find out who your friends are, and that could be a blessing and a curse, because a lot of the ones you were sure would be there aren't. And I am sure when Brock Lesnar got back to the locker room, oh my goodness, it's great to see you, and there were hugs all around,&quot; he said. [00:00 - 00:28]It will be thrilling to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Brock Lesnar in the coming time.