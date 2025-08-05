Brock Lesnar to Form a Brand-New Team With the Ghost of His Past After SummerSlam Return? Chances Explored

Brock Lesnar has shaken up the entire landscape with his shocking return at SummerSlam Night Two. After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in a grueling Street Fight, John Cena was in the middle of an emotional moment with fans at MetLife Stadium. Just when he was about to exit the ring, Brock's music hit. The night ended with The Franchise Player lying on the mat after an F-5 by Lesnar.Fans are excited to see The Beast Incarnate back in the Stamford-based promotion and are speculating on what he could do next. In an interesting possibility, Lesnar may revive his rivalry with Paul Heyman. By doing so, he would automatically find himself at odds with Seth Rollins and the rest of his faction. With a common enemy at hand, Brock Lesnar could ally with his iconic rival, Roman Reigns.Paul Heyman aligned himself with Seth Rollins after betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. Since then, the villainous faction has grown stronger with the additions of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The heel duo of Reed and Breakker fell short against the OTC1 and Jey Uso in a tag team showdown at SummerSlam 2025 before Seth Rollins pulled off the 'Ruse of the Century' and walked away with the World Heavyweight Championship at the end of Night One.Now that The Visionary is back and on top, Reigns will look to settle his unfinished business with his former Shield stablemate. The heel faction has managed to make several enemies since its formation, and another one could join the list soon in the form of Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate may join forces with Reigns and Punk to take on Rollins and Co. While LA Knight also has a bone to pick with the heel group, he could get taken out soon, leading to Lesnar replacing him.One thing that Roman, Punk, and Lesnar share in common is that all three of them have been betrayed by Paul Heyman in the past. Hence, it would make sense for them to join forces and take on the heel faction. Since Punk would be going after Rollins, who ruined his World Heavyweight Title win at SummerSlam, it could leave Reigns and Lesnar to deal with Reed and Breakker. The Beast Incarnate and the Original Tribal Chief have fought several battles against each other in the past. Hence, the picture of them standing side-by-side would surely be exciting for fans to witness. That said, this scenario is speculative and may only be possible once Brock Lesnar's feud with John Cena is over.Michael Cole reveals more details about Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam 2025Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam was a surprise for everyone. With no clear updates about the legal issues surrounding The Beast, fans were not expecting him to return anytime soon.During this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Michael Cole revealed the conversation he had with Triple H and Nick Khan regarding The Beast Incarnate's return at The Biggest Party of The Summer.Here is what Cole had to say:&quot;The return of Brock Lesnar. Earlier today, I had the opportunity to sit down with WWE President Nick Khan and WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. And I asked them the simple question: When was it determined that Brock Lesnar will return to WWE? They told me they reached out to Brock a couple weeks ago and said, 'We believe it's time for you to come home.' Lesnar said, 'Let's do it,' and here we are.&quot;It will be interesting to see what Brock Lesnar does next in the Stamford-based promotion.