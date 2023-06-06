Brock Lesnar should give WWE RAW star his biggest win ever 4 years after hospitalizing him

Brock Lesnar is currently missing from WWE television, with his last appearance coming at Night of Champions. The Beast Incarnate defeated Cody Rhodes in Saudi Arabia. Since then, The American Nightmare has been raring to face Lesnar again.

The two share one win apiece in their feud, but it seems like Rhodes will have another angle to bridge the gap until their rumored blowoff at SummerSlam. That may have come in the form of Dominik Mysterio, who interrupted Cody's promo on RAW last night.

The bratty second-generation star even slapped The American Nightmare, which indicates the two will have a match. It could even happen at Money in the Bank, with Dom Dom set to receive massive boos. The fans would hate the younger Mysterio even more if he accidentally defeated Cody Rhodes.

iBeast @ibeastIess Dom slapped Cody then went hiding behind Rhea LMAOOOO Dom slapped Cody then went hiding behind Rhea LMAOOOO https://t.co/TfEYHVLHmG

That is exactly what should happen, with Brock Lesnar returning from his mini WWE absence by costing his rival the match against Dominik Mysterio, of all people. Talk about heel heat. It's about time The Beast Incarnate helped him too, following their incident from September 2019.

Lesnar brutally assaulted Dominik from the crowd on RAW. While he had been training to wrestle, this was before the younger Mysterio debuted in WWE. He was sent to the hospital following the attack, kick-starting a feud between his father, Rey, and The Beast Incarnate.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III could have a rare stipulation at WWE SummerSlam

As evidenced over the years, Brock Lesnar loves working with smaller wrestlers, so expect his third match with Cody Rhodes to trump their first two encounters. With SummerSlam the rumored destination for it, WWE might book the two in a rare stipulation match in August.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 3 is rumored for Summerslam. Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 3 is rumored for Summerslam. 🚨 Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 3 is rumored for Summerslam. https://t.co/glNFuvH3eJ

We could see Lesnar and Rhodes end their feud in multiple unique scenarios, including in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. It would be wild to see them brawl all over Ford Field before The American Nightmare picks up a clean victory. He should be the one standing tall in the end.

Who do you think will win the final match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

