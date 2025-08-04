Brock Lesnar to immediately dethrone current champion after his shocking WWE return? Potential explored

Brock Lesnar made his earth-shattering return to WWE at SummerSlam Night Two. After a grueling Street Fight between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, in which The American Nightmare regained his Undisputed WWE Championship, The Beast Incarnate interrupted The Franchise Player's post-match moment with the fans and laid him out with an F-5. That said, the surprises surrounding the 48-year-old legend may not be over just yet, as he could walk out of tonight's Monday Night RAW with the Undisputed WWE Championship.Before his return on Sunday, Lesnar's last appearance was at SummerSlam 2023, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes to conclude their trilogy. While The American Nightmare escaped Lesnar last night, as he had left the ring early to let John Cena have his moment, it may not be long before Rhodes finds himself standing across the ring from The Beast Incarnate. It may happen as soon as the upcoming edition of the red brand.While the 48-year-old endorsed Rhodes in a heartfelt moment during his last appearance, the newly won gold by The American Nightmare may attract Lesnar's attention. One thing about Brock Lesnar is that he can be very persuasive, and the RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, may succumb to Lesnar's 'persuasion' on this week's edition of the red brand and grant him an impromptu Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes.This may not end well for The American Nightmare, as the chances of him being at 100% just a day after a brutal Street Fight against John Cena are slim. Looking at a vulnerable Rhodes, The Beast Incarnate may smell blood and strike. The night may end in another shocking moment as Brock Lesnar could be crowned the new Undisputed WWE Champion.This potential scenario would intertwine Lesnar, Rhodes, and Cena together, as The Franchise Player would also be looking to exact revenge on The Beast Incarnate after the unprovoked attack at SummerSlam. This could lead to a massive Triple Threat Match between the three megastars at a future event.Lesnar's return has taken the wrestling world by storm, and the Triple H-led creative team might look to generate more headlines by shockingly crowning Lesnar with the world title. While this scenario could be exciting, it is worth noting that it is only speculative. Fans will have to tune in to see the aftermath of the 48-year-old's return.Triple H reveals his reaction to Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam 2025Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after nearly two years at SummerSlam 2025, and as anyone would expect, it has become the most talked-about topic among wrestling fans, overshadowing the other moments on the show.During the SummerSlam Post-Show, WWE CCO Triple H commented on Lesnar's surprising return at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Game discussed how Lesnar's involvement significantly changes the dynamic in the Stamford-based promotion and introduces a new layer of unpredictability to the product.&quot;My reaction was exactly what I thought it was gonna be, which was, if there had been a roof on this place, it wouldn't be here anymore. The dynamic in the room in WWE changes when The Beast is here. Seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything that you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic so incredibly. It makes it unpredictable.&quot;It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the upcoming RAW.