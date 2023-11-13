Brock Lesnar to kickstart feud with 35-year-old WWE Superstar at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring plans amid return reports

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is one of the most venerated names in the world of pro wrestling. Since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam this year, he has been away from television. A recent report has indicated when he could make his next appearance.

Although WWE hasn't advertised it yet, Lesnar is reported to return next year at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. One of the superstars The Beast Incarnate could feud with upon his return is Bronson Reed.

The 35-year-old has been in the spotlight lately, as WWE has been pushing him as a colossal force on the red brand. Reed previously expressed his desire to face Brock Lesnar, calling it his dream match.

WWE will be holding Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia just after Royal Rumble. Hence, Reed, who hails from Adelaide, could feature in a massive match at the premium live event in Perth.

There's a very good possibility that Lesnar's rumored return in January next year could kick off his potential feud with the RAW Superstar. The two colossal forces might lock horns at Elimination Chamber, which could be the most significant moment of Bronson Reed's career.

Brock Lesnar's potential opponent for WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is still a few months away, but WWE has seemingly begun planning the show's match card. Brock Lesnar has been one of the biggest attractions at The Showcase of the Immortals, and next year's event could be no different.

Over the years, Lesnar has been a part of some high-profile matches at 'Mania. Therefore, he is expected to have the same trajectory heading into Philadelphia next year.

Some reports have suggested that The Beast Incarnate will face Gunther at WrestleMania 40. This is a showdown the WWE Universe has longed to see since the duo's brief face-off at Royal Rumble 2023.

The Ring General has enjoyed a monstrous push lately, and his indomitable Intercontinental Championship reign is the epitome of it. On the other hand, Brock Lesnar has been elevating talents like Omos and Cody Rhodes in his latest run.

A match between the two powerhouses looks inevitable, as WWE is trying to catapult Gunther to the top of the food chain. WrestleMania 40 is the hallowed ground where they could collide in a blockbuster showdown.

