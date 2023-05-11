Brock Lesnar is not the only male star Kurt Angle kissed in a WWE ring

Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar's pairing was just gold back in the day. The duo has done several unthinkable things during their WWE careers, and younger superstars have tried to match up to that level. One of the things they've done or have been the recipient of is kisses.

Back in 2003, Brock Lesnar planted a kiss on Kurt Angle’s lips following a SmackDown episode. The Beast indicated a handshake but pranked Angle with the kiss. As per Angle:

“He put his hands out like he wanted to hug, and we hugged. And then he grabbed my face and kissed me right on the lips."

However, while Lesnar pranked him, Angle did the unthinkable when he did the same to none other than The Undertaker. It was in Japan where the former WWE Superstars had a match. Following the match, Angle put his hand out to shake Taker’s hand and give him a hug but ended up planting a kiss on Big Evil. Taker wasn’t completely amused with it, but he did break into a half-smile and even humorously threatened him.

During The Kurt Angle Show, Angle explained how The Deadman reacted to it.

"I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."

Kurt Angle had a positive reaction to Brock Lesnar kissing him

When Brock Lesnar kissed Kurt Angle, it was obviously a joke. Now, Angle didn’t seem to get mad at him for that, but instead, he spoke about it fondly.

"Oh, I loved it, of course (laughs)! No! You know what? We got done wrestling, Brock and I were having a really good program together, and I think we were both babyfaces at that particular time. We just got done doing a show; we killed it. We had an incredible match. I remember Brock; he put his hand out to shake my hand and of course, me being the babyface, shook his hand.”

While they had a great WWE run together, currently, Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar do not have a budding friendship.

It’s primarily because The Beast is an extremely private person and doesn’t engage much on social media. Furthermore, Angle revealed that calling Lesnar on the phone was fruitless because he doesn’t answer.

