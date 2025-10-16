Brock Lesnar may not return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames alone

Love Verma
Published Oct 16, 2025
Brock Lesnar last appeared at WWE Wrestlepalooza. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Since defeating John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar has not yet made his return to the Stamford-based promotion. The next premium live event of the company is Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, scheduled for November 29, at Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

Although The Beast has not been officially announced to appear at this PLE yet, there is a possibility that Lesnar might be part of the show. If that happens, then The Mayor of Suplex City might not return alone.

Brock Lesnar might join a major WWE faction with Austin Theory

Austin Theory is currently on hiatus from World Wrestling Entertainment. The last time he competed was on July 14, 2025, at the WWE Main Event, where he lost to El Grande Americano. Recently, reports surfaced that Theory is expected to make his return and team up with The Vision for a WarGames match.

Not only Theory, but Brock Lesnar was also the name who would join the villainous side against Team Roman Reigns. Despite The Vision betraying Seth Rollins, if WWE continues with the double-ring structured match, then Lesnar and Theory may join the evil side at the last moment.

With this, The Beast Incarnate will not return to WWE alone but will have Austin Theory by his side for a temporary alliance with The Vision. However, after Seth Rollins' real-life injury, the plans are now uncertain.

Brock Lesnar reunited with the Oracle of The Vision

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar reunited with Paul Heyman, who is currently serving as The Oracle of The Vision group. The former Advocate introduced Lesnar before his match against John Cena. Afterward, there was no further interaction between them on WWE television.

However, this reunion might pave the way for The Beast's inclusion in The Vision storyline.

The Beast might become the new leader of the villainous faction

If Lesnar joins forces with The Vision at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, it won't be surprising to see The Mayor of Suplex City become the newest leader of the group. Brock Lesnar and Heyman have worked together in the past and have given us many legendary moments.

With The Vision kicking out Seth Rollins as leader, Lesnar seems to be the strongest option emerging. Additionally, this could serve as a great storyline angle for the veteran star, as he has performed as a single star for years and hasn't become the leader of any such faction.

