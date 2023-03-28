Brock Lesnar needs a new advocate and he could be revealed at WWE WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39 but The Beast could have something up his sleeve this weekend.

Lesnar typically aligned with Paul Heyman as his advocate, but that is no longer the case. Heyman accepted the esteemed position of The Wiseman of The Bloodline, leaving Brock Lesnar without a manager. Brock has seemingly enjoyed his time on his own but may choose to reconsider after WWE WrestleMania.

The Beast is used to being in a marquee match at The Showcase of the Immortals, but will not this year. While Omos attracts YouTube views, he's more of a special attraction than a worthy opponent for The Beast at WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar may want to find a new advocate to get him back in the main event of next year's Showcase of the Immortals.

MVP currently serves as the manager for Omos but may be at his wit's end with The Nigerian Giant. If Omos fails at WWE WrestleMania, MVP could try to become the new advocate for Lesnar. Brock may even decide to approach MVP before his bout against Omos and convince the 49-year-old to betray his client.

Montel Vontavious Porter aligning with Lesnar would be an upgrade from Omos and would allow The Beast to completely focus on taking superstars to Suplex City.

WWE legend Road Dogg wants to see Brock Lesnar get angry at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Road Dogg is excited about the upcoming match between Lesnar and Omos at WWE WrestleMania. He has expressed wanting to see Brock Lesnar get angry this weekend.

Road Dogg recently gave his predictions for The Show of Shows on his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast. The Hall of Famer noted that he was excited about the match and added that he wants to see an angry Brock Lesnar do whatever it takes to defeat Omos at the biggest show of the year:

"I want to watch this one too! For a couple of different reasons. One, I also don't know the finish here just because of the scenarios and how it goes. So, I don't know what happens here; I'm interested to see. I'm also interested to see if Brock gets angry, shoots behind him, and even dumps him on his head a couple of times. There is a lot of potential for that, and I want to see if that happens and if it can happen, and how it looks when it does. And I pray for everyone's health! (laughs)." [17:23 - 17:58]

Brock Lesnar versus Omos is a match that many fans are looking forward to because they have no idea what is going to happen. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for both superstars following WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

