Brock Lesnar News and Rumor Roundup: Unseen footage of risky ring lift spot at SummerSlam, hint at return, truth behind WWE legend’s brutal injury after chair shot

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is easily the biggest draw in the pro-wrestling business currently. The Beast recently challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam. Even though Lesnar didn't win the title, he walked out of the premium live event after delivering a match that will remain fresh in everyone's minds for a long time.

Here, we take a look at some of the biggest news and rumors about The Beast that have dominated WWE headlines in the days since SummerSlam. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 WWE shares unseen footage of Brock Lesnar destroying the ring with a tractor

This spot stole the show at SummerSlam 2022

One of the biggest highlights of SummerSlam 2022 saw Brock Lesnar weaponize a tractor that he used during his entrance. "Cowboy Brock" used this tractor to destroy the ring during his bout against Roman Reigns while The Tribal Chief was still inside the squared circle. The champion helplessly rolled out of the inclined structure and hit the concrete floor with a devastating thug as the crowd erupted with cheers.

WWE recently shared additional footage of the entire incident captured by the GoPro attached to the tractor. It showed the spot from a more intimidating angle and caught Lesnar's reaction as he saw Roman Reigns tumble on his back. The area underneath the ring was exposed, and The Beast was seen laughing at the plight of his helpless opponent.

You can watch the full video below:

#2 Brock Lesnar's next WWE appearance is advertised for January 2023

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam was billed as the "final chapter" of the long-standing rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Fans have started speculating about The Beast's future since his loss at SummerSlam. Surprisingly, he is being advertised for WWE's first premium live event in 2023, Day 1.

The show mentioned above will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The venue's official website has a banner for Day 1 that only features Lesnar, and the tickets are advertised to go "on sale soon." He notably competed on this year's edition of Day 1 and won the WWE Championship.

#3 Kurt Angle reveals how Brock Lesnar's chair shot led to his broken neck

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently opened up about his neck injury in 2003. He had just returned from an injury hiatus and locked horns with Brock Lesnar in a WWE Championship match. Meanwhile, The Beast hit him with a chair shot, leading to Angle sustaining a brutal neck injury.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, The Olympian highlighted that he made a mistake by rushing his return. Angle added that he hadn't fully recovered from his previous injury back then, and the broken neck intensified the situation.

"I broke my neck again two months after this. Brock Lesnar hit me in the head with a chair, and I broke my neck again. Three vertebrae and I was back in the same position as I was before," recalled Kurt Angle. "I believe that I rushed back and didn't let my neck fully heal." [50:40 - 51:00]

He insisted Lesnar should not be blamed for the unfortunate incident. Instead, Angle believes that he was unlucky during that phase between 2003 and 2006, suffering from a broken neck four times in two and a half years.

#4 Brock Lesnar shares a wholesome moment with WWE fans following SummerSlam main event

Brock Lesnar certainly stole the show with his performance at SummerSlam 2022. Although he didn't win the title, fans praised The Beast for his memorable performance. Following the premium live event, several spectators at the venue shared a video of what happened after the show went off the air.

Lesnar walked back inside the ring where he had kept his hat. He was hurt and struggled to get back on his feet but used help from the ropes. He then put on his hat and thanked the fans as they cheered for him while his entrance theme blasted on the speakers.

Lesnar has enjoyed his recent run as a babyface, and it was great to see him celebrate a wholesome moment with fans before his exit.

#5 Reason why Brock Lesnar's jaw-dropping SummerSlam spot surprised everyone backstage

As mentioned above, Lesnar's destruction of the ring accounted for a jaw-dropping spot at SummerSlam. Latest backstage reports have revealed that the moment's intensity took everyone by surprise, including people backstage. The spot was rehearsed once before the show, but Lesnar was not involved. Instead, someone from the production took his place during the rehearsal.

Before Lesnar lifted the ring from one corner, he drove the vehicle into the squared circle and pushed the entire structure towards the announcement desk. It appears that no one expected the squared circle to move with such force, and it genuinely shocked everyone.

