Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman may have permanently reunited in WWE

Brock Lesnar has become the talk of the town since Wrestlepalooza. At WWE's first-ever PLE on ESPN, The Beast Incarnate destroyed John Cena without breaking a sweat. While this moment was enough to break the internet, fans were also discussing the recent dynamic between him and Paul Heyman in WWE following their shocking reunion.Lesnar has been on his own for the past few years in the company. However, he was recently seen rekindling his bond with his former advocate. While many initially thought it would be a one-off, the Triple H-led creative team may have other plans in store. Various instances indicate that Heyman may have permanently reunited with The Beast Incarnate.Paul Heyman introduced Brock Lesnar at WrestlepaloozaOne of the biggest shockers from Wrestlepalooza last weekend came from the introduction segment of Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena's match. While The Cenation Leader got his traditional announcement, The Beast Incarnate was surprisingly introduced by Paul Heyman. This was one of the most unique aspects of the recent Lesnar-Heyman partnership that transported fans back in time.Such a proud introduction of The Beast by The Oracle indicates that there is no bad blood between the two anymore. It suggests that they might be back on working terms in the company. Therefore, the WWE Universe might see Heyman make more such introductions in the upcoming matches of the former Universal Champion, implying a permanent reunion.Paul Heyman might have influenced the decision of Lesnar vs. CenaBrock Lesnar's victory over John Cena at Wrestlepalooza sparked a lot of controversy. Amid this bedlam, a report emerged that WWE's original plan as of past Saturday morning was to have Cena defeat the former UFC star to end their feud. However, the company changed this decision at the eleventh hour, shifting the outcome in Lesnar's favor.Paul Heyman holds significant power backstage in WWE. The Wiseman might have convinced the creative team to give his former client a victory, citing long-term plans. Heyman wouldn't have done such a thing if there were no plans for him to work with The Beast Incarnate for a prolonged period. This further validates that he may have permanently reunited with Brock Lesnar.Paul Heyman acknowledged Brock Lesnar following WrestlepaloozaThe Wiseman reposted WWE's post of Brock Lesnar's Wrestlepalooza victory on X with an interesting caption. He acknowledged the latter's dominance against John Cena, claiming that he had already predicted it years ago. However, one thing that needs to be noted is that Paul Heyman is pretty reserved with his social media acknowledgments.He only does it for those who are either associated with him or working under his wing. Moreover, Heyman made a similar kind of statement during the post-show of Wrestlepalooza, raising speculation about his full-time association with his former client. The Hall of Famer only promotes someone in such a way when they are supposed to be part of his storyline in WWE.Hence, Brock and Paul might be working backstage, leading to many more future involvements in storylines.