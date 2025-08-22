Brock Lesnar to replace 5-time WWE United States Champion at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE after a two-year hiatus at SummerSlam 2025. The Beast Incarnate laid out John Cena with an F-5 after the latter had lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. Surprisingly, the 48-year-old legend has not been seen on television since The Biggest Party of the Summer.In Lesnar's absence, Cena's former tag team partner, Logan Paul, stepped up to challenge The Never Seen 17 to a match at Clash in Paris. However, considering the negative fan reaction to the bout, we could see a shocking twist unfold.In an interesting possibility, instead of The Last Real Champion, Brock Lesnar could end up being the one to fight the social media megastar at the upcoming premium live event. Leading up to Clash in Paris, Logan Paul, with the help of his entourage, could attempt to weaken John Cena to ensure The Cenation Leader isn't one hundred percent on August 31.However, this plan could backfire on The Maverick. While Logan may expect to face an injured John Cena at the European PLE, The Beast Incarnate could replace the five-time United States Champion at the last minute and lock horns with the YouTube sensation.It's been well documented that Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants. This time, The Beast Incarnate may decide that he wants his target, John Cena, to be at his best for their rumored match down the line. Hence, to prevent The Maverick from dealing more damage to The Never Seen 17, Lesnar could make an unannounced appearance on August 31 and go one-on-one with Logan Paul.While no match has been made official yet, fans can expect to see Cena and Lesnar lock horns at some point in the future, potentially at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Now, make no mistake about it, fans don't need a reminder of who The Beast Incarnate is or what he can do.However, since he's returning after a two-year hiatus, having the former WWE Universal Champion potentially squash Logan Paul at Clash in Paris before eventually facing The Cenation Leader could further increase the hype surrounding the rumored bout. That said, this scenario is only speculative.Veteran explains the potential reason behind Brock Lesnar's absence after WWE SummerSlamBrock Lesnar has yet to make an appearance after his shocking return at SummerSlam. Fans have been wondering about the reason behind his absence.Recently, Jonathan Coachman shared his take on the situation. While speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word, the 52-year-old veteran suggested Lesnar's high salary could be a major factor behind his absence.&quot;This is the problem with booking Brock Lesnar; we know he negotiates hard. We know Vince paid him in millions for, like, 15 days a year. So, it doesn't surprise me, but d**n, Gabby, if you're going to put Brock Lesnar into a scenario where he sets the record for social media views, you've got to explain him coming back. You have to,&quot; Coachman said.It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team books the final chapter of the rivalry between The Beast Incarnate and John Cena.