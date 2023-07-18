Brock Lesnar retires? Cody Rhodes to quit - 5 stipulations WWE could pick for the biggest rubber match at SummerSlam 2023

Cody Rhodes is set to take on Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 in a rubber match. Both superstars have scored one victory apiece, and backstage reports have claimed that WWE plans to add a stipulation to the epic encounter between two fan-favorite wrestlers.

But before we start discussing the creative team's options for this match, there are two things worth noting. First, each of the stipulation ideas listed below is preceded by a potential finish only to help showcase how the terms and conditions of the bout can monumentally impact the storytelling in this feud.

Second, none of the stipulations involve either wrestler being tied. And there's a simple reason — Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are too good to be restricted by props or rules in a colossal battle at one of the year's biggest shows.

With that as an underlying theme, this list looks at five intriguing stipulations that can be added to Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Brock Lesnar's retirement clause to raise stakes at SummerSlam

TheBigPopTheory_Podcast @TheBigPop_ If you see Brock Lesnar running in your direction.



MOVE.

What if WWE drops the biggest surprise of the year at SummerSlam? It would be a great twist if, instead of a traditional "stipulation," the creative team decides to tie the match result with a shocking clause. In this case, it could be a legendary superstar's retirement. Imagine if Cody Rhodes actually retires Brock Lesnar from pro wrestling in 2023.

It would be gripping and intense, especially if the finish is memorable. So far, Lesnar is playing a heel who is feuding with Cody Rhodes – a rivalry he started unprovoked. He has no motivation to beat The American Nightmare other than the fun of it, but that would considerably change if a loss threatens Lesnar's career.

An unexpected retirement will be shocking, but it will also be the most Brock Lesnar thing to do. Besides, very few people in this business stay retired, and The Beast can always find his way back. As much as Kevin Owens would hate this, pro wrestling has no logic that triumphs the argument – "Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants."

#2 Brock Lesnar forces Cody Rhodes to quit ("I Quit" match)

As dramatic as Brock Lesnar's retirement would be, we hope that is not true at SummerSlam. Earlier this year, he said it was his time to give back to the business, and he has been brilliant in his current run. Thus, a better stipulation for his SummerSlam match could be an "I Quit" encounter against Cody Rhodes.

If Cody wins, he will get massive props for making Lesnar quit. This would be the perfect way to push him back into the title picture as the company's biggest and most threatening babyface.

#3 The Beast falls inside a cage (Hell in a Cell match)

LuigiWrestling @LuigiWrestling Que te presenten como Pat McAfee presenta a Brock Lesnar. Tremendo verle como el #12. #RoyalRumble

Brock Lesnar has genuinely personified the phrase "The Beast Incarnate." He has been one of the most dominant combat sports athletes for decades and continues to be one of the most visually intimidating personalities in sports entertainment.

Couple that with his fighting skills, and as Pat McAfee eloquently put it, he is the Alpha Male of our Species. But could you imagine the hype if Cody Rhodes walks out of a Hell in a Cell match, having tamed The Beast inside the monstrous steel cage?

#4 The American Nightmare haunts The Beast, No-Holds-Barred

One of the most prominent aspects of Cody Rhodes' wrestling persona is the touch of his real-life dreams, often dedicated to his family. So far, Brock Lesnar has targetted Cody's arms and compromised his standing on the roster twice. The latest incident involved Lesnar punishing Cody in front of his mom and then winking at her.

It would be safe to say that Cody will return with a vengeance in his head. Now that Lesnar made a show out of his attack on Cody while the latter's mom watched, the latter's wishes wouldn't limit to just beating his opponent. He would want to punish The Beast enough to keep him at bay for a long time.

A No Holds Barred match will push Cody to settle a grudge, bringing out his vicious side. It would give fans a taste of what he can do against an opponent who is theoretically unbeatable if nothing is holding him back. After all, desperation turns dreams into nightmares, and who knows that better than Cody Rhodes?

#5 Brock Lesnar or Cody Rhodes - who would be the Last Man Standing?

Allwrestling.info @Allwrestlingdot Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes on #WWERaw Episode of (17 July 2023). Brock Beats Cody with Chair.

Cody Rhodes has been a testament to physical resilience since he arrived in WWE. No match can summarize his story better than a Last Man Standing match. It takes something special to outlast Brock Lesnar, and Cody could be the one at SummerSlam.

The last person to do that was Roman Reigns, and he had his entire entourage of Bloodline members attack Lesnar and bury him under tables to keep The Beast from getting back on his feet. That happened at SummerSlam last year, and could the stipulation come back to haunt Brock Lesnar again this year?

In an ideal scenario, Cody Rhodes will beat Lesnar at SummerSlam and gain unparalleled credibility as a WWE Superstar. But even if the result is predictable, it would be intriguing to see how Triple H books Brock Lesnar's loss at SummerSlam — a premium live event where he has traditionally dominated.

