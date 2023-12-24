Brock Lesnar to return after 148 days to hunt down former champions? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE television since SummerSlam 2023. With Royal Rumble around the corner, fans have been anticipating his return at the upcoming premium live event. The Beast Incarnate could pull off a shocker by gracing his presence on the Day One edition of Monday Night RAW.

It is because the company is planning to kick off the new year in grand fashion. The 46-year-old might hunt down former NXT Tag Team Champions and Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. It could pave the way for the blockbuster match between Gunther and Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate could wreck havoc on Kaiser and Vinci to send a bold message to The Ring General. There have been quite a bit of rumors and speculation about a potential feud between the two. Gunther has shown interest in having a match with Brock Lesnar in several interviews.

Therefore, fans believe that WWE could pull the trigger early on this blockbuster feud. Besides, Gunther is also running out of credible challengers for the Intercontinental Championship. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, he needs a believable opponent.

Hence, there has been speculation that Brock Lesnar could return after 148 days on the January 1, 2024 edition of Monday Night RAW and hunt down The Ring General's subordinates to send a message that he would be coming after the Intercontinental Title.

Expand Tweet

Analyzing the possibility of Brock Lesnar returning at Day One and attacking Imperium members

WWE has already advertised huge matches and segments for the new year's first episode of Monday Night RAW. However, when it comes to Brock Lesnar, the possibility of him returning on the Day One edition of the red brand is comparatively less.

It is because WWE might hold this moment for a grander stage, which could be the Royal Rumble 2024. Lesnar returning in front of a sold-out crowd in Tropicana Field will likely generate one of the biggest pops. Hence, the January spectacle is the perfect place where he might return.

On the other hand, a feud between The Beast Incarnate and Gunther is seemingly destined to happen. However, the former attacking Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci on his return is highly unlikely. Brock Lesnar could directly confront The Ring General when the day comes.

Expand Tweet

There have been rumors and speculation that WWE is contemplating this match at The Showcase of the Immortals next year. Hence, a confrontation between the two might not happen at this point, with WrestleMania 40 still having more than three months to go.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here