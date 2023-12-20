Brock Lesnar to fight against 36-year-old WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE television for a while now. However, with the company's next major premium live event on the horizon, there have been questions about his status for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40.

When it comes to Mania, The Beast Incarnate might face a top champion at The Showcase of the Immortals next year. The name in question is the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The company might have dropped a subtle hint about the genesis of Lesnar's feud.

Despite being on hiatus, promotional materials for WrestleMania 40 featuring the former Universal Champion have been spotted on the WWE production truck lately. It raises eyebrows, especially because the Road to WrestleMania will officially begin next month at Tropicana Field.

Brock Lesnar on WWE's production truck

Not only does it confirm his status for Mania, but it also drops a subtle hint that Brock Lesnar could return to WWE at Royal Rumble next year to sow the seeds for his potential match with The Ring General. Both superstars have expressed their desire to face each other on multiple occasions.

The reports have also indicated that the company is contemplating a blockbuster match between the two on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Hence, the possibility of The Beast Incarnate facing Gunther at WrestleMania 40 is quite good.

Will Brock Lesnar put an end to Gunther's iconic title reign?

Gunther has been on an unprecedented reign as Intercontinental Champion. He has vanquished every opponent to stand against him. With him seemingly running out of credible challengers, there have often been questions about who would end his iconic title reign.

The Ring General is currently expected to lock horns with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40. If the match between the two juggernauts actually happens, Gunther's championship reign might be in jeopardy.

Although a match between the two at Mania is quite possible, Lesnar might not be the one to put an end to the 36-year-old's title reign. This is because WWE has been building Gunther as a top star in the Stamford-based promotion.

Therefore, the company might not let him lose to the former WWE Champion. Besides, a victory over Gunther will also look redundant for Brock Lesnar since he is already a veteran in this industry and has had a decorated career.

Therefore, the possibility of the former Universal Champion dethroning the Imperium leader is quite low. However, a match between the two is seemingly destined to happen at some point, which could be WrestleMania 40.

