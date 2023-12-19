46-year-old major WWE Superstar will return to compete at WrestleMania 40 despite current long absence - Reports

Brock Lesnar is reportedly scheduled to compete at WWE WrestleMania 40 next April.

The Beast Incarnate last competed in August when he suffered a defeat against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. He has since been absent from the Stamford-based company. Nevertheless, a picture recently went viral showing him featured in a WrestleMania 40 promotional poster on the back of a van. Since then, fans have speculated the 46-year-old would probably be at the upcoming Show of Shows.

SEScoops recently provided an update on Lesnar's WrestleMania 40 status. A tenured source within WWE told the outlet that The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to be on the WrestleMania 40 card.

However, the former Universal Champion's opponent is yet to be confirmed. The report pointed out that many things are shifting within the company at the moment, especially following the return of CM Punk.

Will Brock Lesnar face Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Over the past few weeks, rumors have suggested Brock Lesnar could return to square off against the Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania next year.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T addressed the speculations, claiming the two superstars could main-event night one of WrestleMania 40:

"Brock-Gunther on another note, that's a man's man's matchup right there. Anybody that love this business and love wrestling, they should wanna see that matchup right there. That one right there is a main event anywhere in the world. Whether it's gonna be the main event [at WrestleMania], it's gotta be close to the main event on night, maybe night one main event," he said.

