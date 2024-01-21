Brock Lesnar to return after 150 days and confront top WWE RAW Superstar at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the idea

With WWE Royal Rumble 2024 taking place on January 27, there has been much speculation on Brock Lesnar's in-ring comeback for the event.

Recent reports indicate that The Beast Incarnate could return to World Wrestling Entertainment 'very soon.' Should he enter the 30-man Royal Rumble contest, Lesnar would undoubtedly be a significant threat.

Enter Gunther.

Among the confirmed rumble participants thus far, the WWE Intercontinental Champion can surely last long in the match, as evidenced by his performance last year. But could he co-exist with Brock Lesnar in the same ring?

The likely answer is no, as their highly aggressive in-ring styles would lead to one eliminating the other in the Royal Rumble. And here's why a potential confrontation on January 27 may set up something bigger:

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther is a dream match for many WWE fans

The WWE RAW Superstar has often been asked about a clash against Brock Lesnar. It's no secret that the two men had a brief showdown at last year's Royal Rumble, but they have never gone one-on-one so far.

As WrestleMania 40 inches closer, now might be the time to build a proper feud between Lesnar and Gunther. Royal Rumble 2024 seems like the perfect stage for them to cross paths again.

Here's what Gunther said to Busted Open about facing The Beast Incarnate:

"The one name I always bring up is Brock because I feel like I'm the end boss to a lot of people. But I feel like Brock is somebody who has perfected being an end boss. So, I've got to prove myself with him in the ring."

The Ring General has a high standard to maintain as Intercontinental Champion, while The Beast Incarnate does not like opportunities being taken away from him. So, to set up a blockbuster contest at WrestleMania 40, Lesnar could eliminate Gunther (or vice-versa) from this year's Royal Rumble match.

It's the perfect recipe to ignite a feud many have been waiting for. Only time can tell how this feud's awesomeness will have the fans on the edge of their seats.

Should Brock Lesnar face Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

