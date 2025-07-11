Brock Lesnar to return & help former Shield member become new World Champion? Potential explored for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Brock Lesnar has been on a hiatus for nearly two years now. However, there have been murmurs of The Beast Incarnate returning at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. Lesnar's last WWE appearance came at SummerSlam 2023, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes in a singles encounter.

While The Beast has been off WWE TV since then, there have been rumors of him returning at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 after he was mentioned by the company recently. A potential direction could see Triple H throw a massive curveball at fans by having Lesnar return to help former Shield member, Seth Rollins, win the World Heavyweight Title.

As fans must be aware, Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Title against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. While The Ring General is expected to retain his title, a massive surprise could see Lesnar make his much-awaited return to lay waste to the Imperium leader.

This potential angle could lead to Seth Rollins showing up to cash in his MITB contract and win the World Heavyweight Title. Following that, Brock Lesnar could be revealed as the newest member of The Visionary's faction, with Seth embracing The Beast following his title win.

The Beast Incarnate is a former Paul Heyman Guy and it would make sense for him to join forces with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns' former Wiseman. However, it is important to note that the aforementioned angle is mere speculation at this point. Lesnar could only return after he gets clearance from WWE's legal team, given that he was alluded to in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Seth Rollins will be in action at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will emanate live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia this Saturday. The match card for the special looks stacked.

Seth Rollins will be in action at the event as well. The Visionary will lock horns with LA Knight in a one-on-one contest. While The Megastar has vowed to destroy Rollins at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, it won't be an easy task to put The Architect away.

Fans should expect Seth Rollins' stablemates, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, to interfere in the encounter. Given that The OTC is rumored to return this weekend, it will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns returns to help The Megastar even the odds against his rival at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025.

