Brock Lesnar to return to NJPW following WWE exit and face 2-time World Champion for the first time? Chances explored

There has been a lot of discussion over the future of Brock Lesnar ever since he was removed from the Royal Rumble following his role in the controversy surrounding Janel Grant and Vince McMahon. Allegedly, his plans for WrestleMania 40 were nixed as well. The former WWE Champion has been removed as a playable character in the WWE 2K24 video game.

Speculation suggests that The Beast Incarnate is done with the company and is unlikely to return. Though he has not parted ways with WWE officially yet, it seems inevitable. But what would happen once he is done with the company and exits it?

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff stated on 83 Weeks that the most likely option for Lesnar would be to return to Japan, as it is unlikely that the UFC would want him back due to the bad press. Lesnar is a former IWGP World Champion and could return as a megastar there to resume his wrestling career.

The Beast Incarnate could finally face two-time WWE World Champion Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) for the first time. Nemeth is the current holder of the IWGP Global Championship in NJPW.

Eric Bischoff stated he doubts Brock Lesnar would return to WWE or UFC

Eric Bischoff discussed Brock Lesnar's future, who was also mentioned in the lawsuit. WWE removed Lesnar from the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, indicating that his return is unlikely.

Bischoff speculated that The Beast Incarnate lacks the motivation to come back to wrestling and is more interested in working on his farm. He also stated that he is likely to go back to Japan instead of the UFC.

"I sincerely doubt we'll see him in the UFC anytime again. It's the same company, [and the] same people that's involved, so that's not gonna happen. Barring something earth-shattering, which I don't even think is possible, I don't even have an imagination vivid enough to try to create a fictional scenario where this outcome is going to result in people saying, 'Sorry Brock, we jumped the gun. Come on back!' That's not gonna happen," said Bischoff. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Brock Lesnar's last match was at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes. Despite losing to The American Nightmare, Lesnar raised Rhodes' hand in a show of sportsmanship. Recent events suggest that this match could be Lesnar's final one in WWE.

Will we ever see Brock Lesnar inside a WWE ring? Share your views in the comments section below.

